What Martell Holt’s Mistress Regrets About Their Relationship in “Love and Marriage: Huntsville”

Due to Martell’s ongoing infidelity with his longtime mistress, Arionne Curry, he and Melody Holt divorced.

Curry even had a child with Martell a year after the birth of Melody and Martell’s youngest child.

The drama aired on the OWN reality show Love and Marriage: Huntsville for three seasons.

Curry only has one regret, despite being married and living with Melody for nearly a decade and having a nearly decade-long relationship with Martell.

Curry says she met Martell seven years ago through his cousin.

They exchanged phone numbers and struck up a friendship.

Curry says she found out Martell was married nearly a year into their relationship.

Curry claims that she and Martell were not yet intimate at the time.

Martell Holt, the star of ‘Love and Marriage: Huntsville,’ apologizes for referring to his mistress as a “peasant.”

“Within those 9 months, I found out he was married.”

Our conversations, on the other hand, kept me there.

In an exclusive sitdown interview with Tasha K, she admitted that she was wrong for continuing to deal with a married man.

“He didn’t give me any indication that he was planning to divorce his wife.”

Martell “didn’t even give a lot of details,” adding that he “always felt guilty for the situation that he put her in at first.”

And it’s my fault for keeping the relationship going…”

Curry now regrets not walking away sooner.

She attributes her continued youth to her decision.

She was 24 when she met Martell, and he was 33.

“‘Oh, he’s pursuing me,’ 20-year-old Arionne…’ 30-year-old Arionne, I just feel like it’s a fine line that we as black women should respect one another.”

“It’s just a matter of time,” she explained.

“I don’t feel like I’m married, and I don’t think I ruined their relationship.”

I wasn’t in their home at the time.

But, at the end of the day, I still believe in respect for women in general, and that if she is in a situation with someone, she should be left alone.

That, like everything else I’ve gone through, came with time, and now I’m able to say that.”

Curry is the only person who has never appeared on the show.

Martell requested a DNA test for their son during a phone conversation between her and him that was recorded and played on the show.

Apart from that, Melody and the show’s producers have stated that Curry will not be appearing.