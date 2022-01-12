What Michael C Hall Really Thinks of the ‘Dexter New Blood’ Finale

Michael C Hall’s Thoughts on the Finale of ‘Dexter New Blood’

The final episode of Dexter: New Blood aired on Sunday, January 28th.

After a ten-episode run, the number of episodes has been reduced to nine.

After being chastised for how the original Dexter left the character in 2013, the creators promised a major conclusion and hoped to redeem themselves.

However, many viewers were confused, stunned, and even disappointed by the episode, which some called sloppy and rushed.

Now, Michael C Hall has spoken out about the show’s conclusion and his true feelings about what happened to Dexter.

[Warning: This article contains Dexter: New Blood Episode 10, “Sins of the Father,” spoilers.]

This season of Dexter: New Blood followed Dexter’s life eight years after faking his death and going into hiding.

He’d started over as Jim Lindsay in Upstate New York, but his life was turned upside down when Harrison Morgan, the son he’d given up in the Dexter series finale, reappeared.

After discovering his father’s murderous past, Harrison shot and killed him in the Dexter: New Blood finale.

While the show had a strong start, breaking viewership records and becoming Showtime’s most-watched series ever, the final episode was widely panned by fans, who thought it was misguided and failed to deliver on the buildup of previous episodes.

Hall, on the other hand, has a different viewpoint.

Finale Reactions to ‘Dexter: New Blood’: Here’s What Fans Had to Say

Despite the backlash, the actor who plays the beloved antihero said he supports the Dexter: New Blood finale.

He told The Los Angeles Times, “The way the season concludes is one that resonates with me.”

“It appears to be justified.”

I hope audiences will appreciate the resonance of Dexter dying in this manner at the hands of his son, as disturbing as it may be.”

“People bemoaned an ending that was admittedly open-ended and devoid of any sense of closure,” he continued.

“I suppose you have to be careful what you wish for,” he added, a smile on his face.

The Executive Producer of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Breaks Down the Finale: ‘We Knew This Had to Happen’

Despite the fact that the ending effectively concludes Dexter’s story, there is plenty of room to continue following Harrison.

Clyde Phillips, the showrunner, has expressed his support for a Harrison spinoff, but cautions that Showtime ultimately has the final say.

When asked about a possible Dexter: New Blood Season 2, he told Deadline: “This show is a huge asset.”

“When binge-watching becomes a habit…

