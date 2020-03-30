What money does! Look at the ostentatious gift they gave Kim Kardashian on her birthday

Despite the pandemic, the world of celebrities is a scene that always gives something to talk about, whether recent or not, and more so if it is linked to Kim Kardashian.

Ostentation, luxury and extravagance are very clear synonyms of the marriage formed by the businesswoman and her current husband Kanye West, who have broken all expectations in the world of the rich and famous.

West has filled the life of the socialite of thousands of details. Let’s remember that, when talking about the details, we must imagine millions of dollars invested, even in the smallest amount.

For a sample of a button we can remember the bracelet that the singing star gave to Kim on their 32nd birthday in 2012, when they were just dating.

The gift of the “Cartier” brand is valued at nothing more than $ 35 thousand dollars, and it is a unique piece, he assured it the model when he showed it to the world.

In that opportunity the businesswoman He posted a story on his Instagram account with more than 164 million followers, where the bracelet is seen and commented on the details of it.

“Here I am in Florence, to celebrate my birthday night, which is October 21st. And Kanye was giving me my birthday present. He bought me the ‘Cartier Panthere’ bracelet that I loved so much and I’m obsessed with it, “she said. Kim.