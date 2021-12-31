What One Producer Thinks of Martell Holt’s Refusal to Answer Whether He’d Marry His Mistress on ‘Love and Marriage: Huntsville’

Martell Holt of Love and Marriage: Huntsville recently revealed his relationship with Arionne Curry, his longtime mistress.

Curry had a child by Martell during his marriage to Melody after the two had a five-year affair.

Many people are wondering why, now that Martell and Melody are divorced, Martell isn’t dating Curry after risking his family for her for so long.

But, according to Martell, it’s not as straightforward as that.

He would not say if he would have married Curry if he had met her before Melody.

Now, one of the show’s producers has spoken up.

Melody claims she found out about Martell’s affair two years after it started.

She decided to work on her marriage in the hopes of ending the affair, but it continued.

Martell was grilled on why he didn’t end the affair during the reunion special.

He claims he tried to “pray” his cheating away, but was unable to do so.

When the host inquired about Martell’s attraction to Curry, Martell stated that it was not only physical, but also emotional.

When the reunion host, Carlos King, compared Curry to an entire restaurant that Martell couldn’t get enough of, the conversation became tense.

Curry was once referred to as a side dish to an entree by a popular YouTube blogger.

Melody Holt discovered Martell’s affair a week before the pilot episode of ‘Love and Marriage: Huntsville.’

King said of the Curry, “I think she’s the whole damn restaurant.”

“You go see her during business hours, after business hours, she’s the dessert, she’s the entree.”

She appears to be everything to you, in my opinion.

And I believe you tried to denigrate her by calling her a peasant because you couldn’t face the fact that you adore her.

“Do you think you and this woman would be married if you had met her before Melody?” I ask.

One of Martell’s co-stars responded no after a long pause.

However, Martell informed King that he would prefer not to respond at all.

King, who is also an executive producer, spoke with The Jasmine Brand about his internal reaction to Martell’s answer, or lack thereof, regarding Curry.

King was taken aback by Martell’s response.

“I knew I wanted to get into the weeds of his and Melody’s marriage history,…

