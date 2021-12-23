What Percentage of Johnny Carson’s Huge Net Worth Did He Leave to Charity?

What Percentage of Johnny Carson’s Huge Wealth Did He Give to Charity?

Johnny Carson, the original king of late night, died in 2005 at the age of 79, after hosting The Tonight Show from 1962 to 1992.

He made a fortune worth hundreds of millions of dollars by spending much of his life on television.

And when he died, he bequeathed a staggering sum to a number of charitable organizations.

Carson donated millions of dollars to a variety of charities and institutions during his lifetime, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He was able to accomplish a lot of this through the John W Carson Foundation.

In 2004, the legendary Tonight Show host donated (dollar)5.3 million to his alma mater, the University of Nebraska.

Their performing arts program was eventually renamed the Johnny Carson School of Theater and Film.

In addition, after receiving large gifts from Carson, his hometown of Norfolk, Nebraska named several establishments in his honor.

From 1988 until his death, Carson made annual donations to his foundation of up to (dollar)2 million, according to CNN.

“Environmental organizations, AIDS charities, schools, children’s aid groups, and not-for-profits in Nebraska, where Carson spent his formative years before settling in California,” according to the release.

Carson’s fourth wife, Alexis, and two of his first marriage’s sons survived him when he died in 2005.

In 1991, Rick, another son, died in a car accident.

Carson was rumored to be very private about his personal life, including his charitable donations, during his lifetime.

According to CNN, the host left a trust with more than (dollar)156.5 million for the John W Carson Foundation.

The foundation learned after five years that the extraordinary value included (dollar)35 million in cash and (dollar)121 million in securities and royalty rights.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the trust’s value has increased to nearly (dollar)200 million in three years.

This made it one of the most charitable foundations ever founded by a celebrity in the entertainment industry.

Apart from what was left for charity, Carson’s fortune appears to have been left to his family and friends.

The Malibu mansion he lived in from the 1980s until his death is one part of his estate that continues to make news.

He was so taken with the home when he saw it that he wrote a check for almost (dollar)10 million on the spot, according to Variety via Yahoo.

Even so, the proprietors…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.