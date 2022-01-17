What Prince Harry’s police protection row really means – The three underlying issues at the heart of the royal feud

The Queen’s latest headache is Prince Harry’s police protection row, but it is undoubtedly accompanied by a number of deeper issues.

The Duke of Sussex intends to sue the government to reclaim the protection he lost when he stepped down from his royal duties.

When he and his US-based family visit the UK, he wants round-the-clock police protection, which is usually reserved for royals and government officials.

And the Duke of Edinburgh has stated that he and his family will not return to British soil until the situation is safe.

According to sources, the Queen “won’t cave in to Harry’s demands,” while others say the matter should be handled by the government.

However, the row is “a little more complicated than it is being made out,” according to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

Since leaving the royal family two years ago, Harry has been treated as a private citizen, which means he is responsible for his own security when visiting the UK.

The duke was given security when he attended Prince Philip’s funeral last April, but he hasn’t received any since.

Insiders insist The Met is not a “private force,” despite his offer to pay for police bodyguards.

Others believe it is strange that the royals are unable to reach a compromise for Harry, despite the Queen having little control over the situation.

“The issue is a little more complicated than it is being made out to be, in my opinion,” Mr Fitzwilliams told Infosurhoy.

“Especially after the paparazzi incident in the summer and Harry’s emotional reaction to his mother’s death.”

“We must keep in mind that we are where we are – there is a deep schism between the Sussexes and the rest of the family that has not been resolved, according to all the information we have.”

It comes after paparazzi chased Harry’s car as he left a charity event last summer, compromising his security.

“Technicalities are one thing,” Mr Fitzwilliams continued, “but it’s critical that the sixth in line to the throne isn’t involved in a legal battle with the government.”

“It doesn’t involve the Queen, but it doesn’t appear to be a good situation.”

I’m sure there are ways to resolve this; it hasn’t happened before, and it shouldn’t happen now.”

The Queen is said to be refusing to assist her grandson in his legal battle, which is thought to be the first of its kind, owing to the fact that she has little control over it.

