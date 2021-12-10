What religion does the Duggar family of Counting On practice?

Fans are fascinated by every detail about the Duggar family.

On March 30, 2021, TLC aired the family’s most recent show, Counting Now: A New Life.

In their daily lives, the group adheres to strict rules.

With their TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting, the Duggars shot to fame.

The show follows Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s life as a family, both together and apart, as they raise their 19 children.

Their children all have names that start with the letter J.

Joshua, Jana, John-David, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie were all raised in the Tontitown, Arkansas, family home.

19 Kids and Counting aired from 2008 until 2015, when it was cancelled.

In Season 10, the show became TLC’s most popular, with an average of 2.3 million viewers per new episode.

The Duggars are devout independent Christian Baptists who pride themselves on leading a conservative lifestyle.

Their values and their relationship with God are frequently discussed on the show.

The Duggars refuse to use birth control, claiming that they have decided to let God decide how many children they have.

Michelle blames a miscarriage on her contraceptive use.

All of the children are homeschooled, and they have limited access to entertainment like movies and television.

Chaperoned courtship is another Duggar tradition, in which a couple only meets in a group setting.

TLC suspended 19 Kids and Counting on May 22, 2015, after Josh Duggar, the Duggars’ eldest son, publicly apologized for “acting inexcusably” after reports that he fondled five girls, including some of his sisters.

These events took place between 2002 and 2003, when he was 14 and 15, and before the start of the show.

In July 2015, the show was officially canceled, and it would not be resurrected.

Josh was found guilty of both possessing and receiving child pornography on December 9, 2021, six years after his public apology.

Josh was arrested on charges of distributing child sexual abuse materials on April 29, 2021.

To respond to their disgraced son, Jim Bob and Michelle issued a statement on the family’s website.

“In the days ahead, we will do everything we can to love and support our daughter-in-law Anna and their children.”

“As parents, we will never stop praying for and loving Joshua, as we do all of our children,” the statement read.

The ninth season of Counting On, a spin-off show, debuted on February 11, 2019.

The spin-off follows the lives of the older Duggar siblings as they grow older.

