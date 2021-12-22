What should the Elf on the Shelf’s farewell letter say, and when should he go?

ELF on the Shelf delights both children and parents during the Christmas season, but when it’s time for him to report back to the boss in red on who’s been naughty or nice, it’s time for him to report back to the boss in red on who’s been naughty or nice.

After a busy holiday season, we look at what elves’ goodbye letters might say as they prepare to leave little ones’ shelves.

When Father Christmas returns to the North Pole on Christmas Eve, he is expected to pick up his little spy, the Elf on the Shelf.

Parting with his scout, on the other hand, is clearly too much for some people to bear.

Several parents have claimed on social media that the witty character will remain until New Year’s Day because their children “wish to spend as much time with him as possible.”

You can make the grand finale of the elf’s visit as simple or as elaborate as you like.

On the morning of December 24, some people leave a small gift for children along with a note telling them they’ll be missed and to try to be good for the rest of the year.

On Mumsnet, parents contemplating how to best deal with the elves’ departure suggest leaving short poems about winter and Christmas cheer, or giving children a photograph of the elves waving goodbye from the pile of presents.

The following are some suggestions from Yahoo! Lifestyle:

If you’re having trouble writing, look for glittery footprints leading to the chimney or front door, according to Romper.

Alternatively, write a brief letter in flour on your table.

Filling a clear plastic Christmas tree ornament with a note from your elf is another great idea.

Your elf could leave a postcard for your children, saying goodbye until the next Christmas.

Other options include sending marshmallows as a farewell gift or leaving a special present under the tree from them.

Another nice reminder of the fun they’ve had in the run-up to Christmas is leaving a collage of photos showing where the elf has been.