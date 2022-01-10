What Should You Know About Dominic Fike, the Season 2 Newcomer on ‘Euphoria’

Making an impression is important.

When Dominic Fike was cast in the role of Elliot, a character who will befriend both Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) in season 2, fans weren’t sure what to expect.

Zendaya and Schafer discussed their apprehensions about having a newcomer come between their fictional characters ahead of the sophomore premiere on HBO.

“There were a lot of conversations over the years about where the show was going to go and what it was going to evolve into,” the Marvel star told Variety in January. “I remember when [creator]Sam [Levinson] first kind of talked about the idea of this Elliot character, and I wasn’t feeling it — as someone who ships ‘Rules’ to the bitter end.”

“And I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, what are we doing here?’ But, in retrospect, and also as someone who understands where the show needs to go and what needs to happen for these characters, it’s critical that Elliot exist and that he be the catalyst for a lot of things that just have to happen.”

Schafer, for one, said her mind was changed when she saw what Fike’s character could bring to the story.

“When I first heard about this ‘Elliot boy,’ I think I was in a similar boat to Z,” the model told Variety.

“However, as we saw more of what it added to the story and script, it became a more interesting and exciting prospect, and once Dom came on board, he made it a lot of fun.”

“I can’t wait to see where people go with that and for all the hate messages I’ll get on my Instagram… and going into hiding,” Fike joked about the pressure of being introduced in the hit series as an obstacle between the main relationship.

“I’m looking forward to it.”

Rue met Elliot in the season 2 premiere after finding him high in the laundry room.

“I’ll tell you what drugs I’m doing if you tell me what drugs you’re doing,” Zendaya’s character joked before Rue nearly died of cardiac arrest.

With the assistance, Elliot was able to help Rue slow her heartbeat.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Who Is Dominic Fike? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Newcomer