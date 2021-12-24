What sport did Johnny Carson use to de-escalate tensions?

What sport did Johnny Carson use to defuse tensions?

Johnny Carson, the host of The Tonight Show, was known for being private and reclusive, and he rarely let the press into his personal life.

However, in the late 1970s, he agreed to let 60 Minutes into his home for an intimate profile that would be broadcast on television.

After a few days, he changed his mind and decided not to film any more.

He did, however, eventually invite correspondent Mike Wallace to return to complete the interview.

During their conversation, he discussed being a competitive perfectionist in his career and using sports and instruments as a form of therapy in his spare time.

Carson invited Wallace to his house for the 60 Minutes profile of him that aired in 1979.

He discussed being a perfectionist and watching tapes of old shows to improve his routine, which he began hosting in 1962.

But he also believed that being too competitive could detract from the enjoyment of life.

“Of course, there are risks involved.”

He told Wallace, “There are good qualities about it, and there are bad qualities about it.”

“You know, I think being too competitive is a bad thing sometimes.”

To be clear, he said he didn’t believe “career determination” was “so bad.”

“I think getting too competitive in other things outside of work can be a hazard,” he explained, “because then you might not enjoy them as much as you should.”

“It’s the equivalent of going out and playing tennis.”

“I’ve found that most celebrities, particularly those in the public eye, have a much higher opinion of their game than their actual talent,” Carson continued.

“They like to think they’re better players than they actually are.”

Carson and Wallace play a game of basketball while discussing the sport.

The sport was therapeutic for him because it allowed him to “get rid of aggressions,” according to the flamboyant host.

On The Tonight Show and in his personal life, he appears to have had plenty of practice with professionals.

Carson sold a home to tennis player John McEnroe in 1985, and as part of the deal, he included six private tennis lessons.

The host was “exhausted but happy” after his first lesson, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Carson’s therapeutic hobby wasn’t limited to tennis.

Also, he…

