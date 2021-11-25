What Stores Will Be Open for Thanksgiving?

What Stores Will Be Open on Thanksgiving Day?

Many people’s minds are already on those Black Friday deals as Thanksgiving Day feasts are prepared and served.

While the official start of holiday shopping has shifted from a weekend-long event to a weeks-long affair beginning in October, the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 forced stores to close on Thanksgiving Day, a trend that will continue into 2021.

Some stores, on the other hand, are staying open and welcoming customers who want to get a head start on their holiday shopping or need to pick up something for Thanksgiving dinner.

Given the popularity of Thanksgiving travel, travelers will be relieved to learn that 7-Eleven is open, allowing them to grab a quick snack while stopping for gas.

CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens are among the supermarkets and drugstores open this Thanksgiving, though it’s worth noting that while most locations will be open during regular hours, most pharmacies will be closed.

Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar all have extended hours on Thursday, with Dollar General open from 1 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Outdoor enthusiasts can also visit Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, which both opened at 9 a.m.

Big Lots (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Cumberland Farms, Game Stop (hours vary by location), and Wawa are among the stores open on Thanksgiving Day.

Residents of Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, on the other hand, will be out of luck if they need to make a last-minute Thanksgiving dinner purchase or want to get a head start on Black Friday shopping.

Due to state laws, stores in those states are closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Target is one of the many stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The retail chain announced on Monday, just in time for all of those family gatherings, that it had decided to close permanently not only for this Thanksgiving, but for all future Thanksgivings.

“What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard – one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in an email to employees, adding that employees “don’t have to wonder whether this is…

