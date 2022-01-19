What the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Partnership Means for ‘Call of Duty,’ ‘Overwatch,’ and Other PlayStation Games

Microsoft announced a massive acquisition of Activision Blizzard for nearly (dollar)70 billion on August 18.

Microsoft would acquire Activision’s video game franchises, including Call of Duty, Overwatch, and others, under the terms of the agreement.

What does this mean for these franchises’ future? Will they become Xbox exclusives? Here’s what we know so far.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard for (dollar)68.7 billion on Xbox Wire.

The transaction hasn’t been completed technically yet; it will take at least another year to complete.

In the meantime, Microsoft and Activision will “continue to operate independently,” according to Spencer.

A number of Activision Blizzard games will join Xbox Game Pass once the deal is completed, though Spencer did not specify which ones.

Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Spyro, and even the mobile game Candy Crush are all owned by Activision Blizzard.

“There is no more exciting venue for fun and connection than video games anywhere on the planet.”

“There has never been a better time to play than now,” Spencer added.

“We look forward to welcoming all of our friends from Activision Blizzard to Microsoft Gaming as we extend the joy and community of gaming to everyone.”

If Call of Duty was not kept on PlayStation, Microsoft would lose a lot of money.

Call of Duty has long been the best-selling game on PlayStation platforms.

What will happen to Activision’s games on other platforms, such as PlayStation, is one of the biggest questions surrounding this deal.

Microsoft will almost certainly want to release some Xbox exclusives, but will this apply to major multiplatform games such as Call of Duty? The simple answer is no, if Microsoft is smart.

Every year, as CharlieINTEL pointed out, PlayStation accounts for a significant portion of Activision’s Call of Duty sales.

Microsoft will lose a lot of money if it decides to stop releasing the franchise on Sony’s platform.

Fortunately, Microsoft does not appear to be interested in removing Call of Duty or other similar franchises from other platforms.

According to Bloomberg, while Microsoft intends to release some Xbox exclusives, the gaming communities that have already formed on PlayStation can remain intact.

“I’m just going to say something to the players…”

