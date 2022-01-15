What the Opening Scene of ‘1883’ Means for the Dutton Family

1883 is a story that stands apart from the rest of the series.

The Dutton family embarks on a perilous journey from Texas to Montana in this Yellowstone prequel.

Although it’s easy to overlook the fact that 1883 is set in Yellowstone, what happens to James, Margaret, Elsa, and John is inextricably linked to the Duttons from the original series.

The prequel opens with a bleak forecast for Elsa’s future.

What is the significance of this scene for the Dutton family?

The year is 1883, and the story begins with a glimpse into the future.

As she wakes up on the ground, Elsa (Isabel May) narrates.

She crawls out from under a burning wagon with tears in her eyes, watching Native Americans murder several of the people around her.

Elsa finds a gun among the dead men, but one of the attackers warns her not to use it.

Elsa is told that he will either sell her or kill her.

“You speak English,” Elsa screams.

Elsa shoots and kills the man, but not before he fires an arrow through her stomach.

The story of (hashtag)1883TV (hashtag)ParamountPluspic.twitter.come4yqENxxEj is told by Isabel May’s Elsa Dutton.

In the fourth season of Yellowstone, viewers were treated to a flashback to the family of 1883.

In a flashback, James Dutton (Tim McGraw) apprehends a group of cattle rustlers.

He returns home to find his wife Margaret (Faith Hill) suffering from a bullet wound and bleeding profusely.

The flashback shows James’ sons John and Spencer, but Elsa is nowhere to be found.

With all of this in mind, it’s likely that Elsa died as a result of the arrow wound while traveling to Montana, though the rest of her family presumably arrived safely.

Elsa’s absence from the Yellowstone flashback could be due to the fact that she married and started her own family.

There are many unanswered questions about what happened in the first scene in 1883.

For example, how did Elsa end up alone and shot with an arrow while her family survived? James Dutton has been extremely protective of his family thus far in 1883.

Without hesitation, he shoots a man who attacks Elsa in her bed.

At first, James, John, and Margaret aren’t in the scene…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.