What the peeps corona virus factory closes for Easter

The coronavirus pandemic has closed theme parks, festivals, cinemas and more, but not everything: the Easter tradition of eating marshmallow peeps continues as planned, even though the company is temporarily stopping production.

On Wednesday, Just Born Quality Confections, the company behind the Peeps chicks and bunnies popping up all over Easter baskets, temporarily closed its factories in Philadelphia and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. However, people will still be able to fix their sugar on vacation, which falls on April 12 this year.

“All of our peeps were produced and shipped to retailers for the upcoming Easter season,” said a statement to Yahoo Lifestyle.

The prospects for some other types of branded confectionery are not so bright, at least until the reopening. The company currently plans to keep its facilities closed until at least April 7.

“We have a short-term stock of Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenbergs Peanut Chews, but we can see a stock of several individual items,” the statement said. “We will continue to work with our retail partners to ensure that fans of our brands can continue to enjoy them in this challenging time.”

Just Born explains that employees will continue to be paid and the company will use the time to “further clean and refurbish our production facilities, offices and corporate headquarters”.



