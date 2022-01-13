What to Bring to a Concert: Things You Can’t Leave at Home for COVID-Safe Events and Sports Games

What to Bring to a Concert: What You Can’t Leave at Home for COVID-Safe Events and Sports Games

At a concert, game, or other event, you’ll be prepared for unexpected weather, wardrobe malfunctions, and other mishaps.

You’re not alone if it’s been a while since you’ve been to a sporting event, a concert, or another major event.

In recent years, life has been anything but “normal.”

Despite this, people are adapting to change and devising clever, novel ways to stay safe and enjoy events once more.

We found a disposable poncho that folds up to fit in a small bag if you like to be prepared for unexpected rain.

Bring a sunscreen stick if you’re going to an outdoor event and don’t want to get sunburned.

If your phone is always dying, we found the best portable charger, and if you hate sweating, we found a mini fan that will keep you cool at all times.

So you don’t have to, we’ve thought of everything.

With these essentials in your bag, all you’ll have to worry about at your next event is having a good time.

Because this mini fan folds into its cover, it’s easy to carry around.

It works for 14 to 21 hours, which is plenty of time, but that’s not all.

You can also use it as a flashlight or a power bank to charge your phone.

This fan has over 11,700 Amazon 5-star reviews and comes in brown, blue, yellow, and white.

This is the most effective portable charger.

Take it from someone who’s been relying on it since 2016.

Simply put, this is the better choice.

There are no cords required.

It comes with a built-in wire for charging Apple devices and a separate wire for charging Samsung devices, as well as a USB port for charging your phone cord.

Forget about using a block and a cord to charge your wireless charger because this one has a plug that goes straight into the wall.

This charger allows you to charge multiple devices at once and lasts a long time….

