What to Expect from DMX’s Documentary

The world is still mourning the death of DMX, the legendary rapper who was born Earl Simmons and had several projects in the works when he died.

He was working on a documentary about his history-making career and life in addition to an album.

In a few weeks, the documentary will be released.

DMX: DON’T TRY TO UNDERSTAND begins the day DMX was released from prison for tax evasion in 2019 and is directed by Christopher Frierson.

For a year, cameras follow him as he works hard to make a comeback and mends his relationships with family and friends.

Throughout the film, the rapper from “Where My Dogs At” visits his hometown of Yonkers, New York, and revisits painful memories from his childhood and early adulthood.

Fans are well aware of his lifelong battle with addiction, and he becomes more vulnerable than ever.

DMX is also attempting to reclaim his financial footing and pay off his looming debts.

He assesses new career opportunities and determines who in his circle cares about him and who is simply profiting from his name.

DMX died in April after spending a week in a vegetative state in the hospital after suffering a heart attack.

His death was ruled to be due to cardiac arrest caused by cocaine intoxication, according to the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s office.

The medical examiner did a urine analysis, but no autopsy was performed.

“He died instantly because his brain was dead,” a source from the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s office told Vulture.

“Obviously, he was on ventilatory support and other things in the hospital for a number of days,” the source explained.

“However, he was diagnosed as brain-dead very early on…He never awoke from [a]coma.”

A woman claimed to be DMX’s 15th child months after his death.

The allegation was made during a legal battle over the late rapper’s estate, which is estimated to be worth (dollar)1 million.

The adults, who were X’s other 14 children, began a battle for the position of administrator.

To prove paternity, all children, including the alleged 15th, were required to submit to a DNA test.

Desiree Lindstrom, DMX’s longtime partner, had been denied prior to the woman’s claim…

