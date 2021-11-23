What to Expect From HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ on Thanksgiving

What to Know About HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Returning on Thanksgiving

This is just the start.

Season 1 of Gossip Girl may be nearing the end of its run, but the drama seems far from over.

“Caution, followers. This is a trigger warning.”

This will not be a pretty post, I promise.

Thank you for all of your secrets, lies, and advice.

“This story is far from over,” Kristen Bell’s Gossip Girl says in the official trailer released on Wednesday, November 10.

“We’re all going to war sooner or later.”

And what can you do when you’ve been cornered by the enemy?”

Jordyn Alexander, Tavi Gevinson, Zión Moreno, Savanna Lee Smith, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown, and Evan Mock are all back in their iconic roles in the second part of the premiere season.

After Julien and Obie shared a kiss in the first half of the season, the remaining episodes focus on the aftermath.

“Sometimes good people do bad things and don’t realize it until it’s too late,” Julien explains in the trailer, to which her half-sister, Zoya, responds, “We’re not sisters.”

We don’t get along at all.

We’re insignificant.

There’s no way out.”

Julien and Obie’s relationship was always set up to be explored further, according to showrunner Joshua Safran.

“Well, [Zoya and Obie] aren’t exactly a couple.

As a result, I’d begin there.

I’m not sure if they are or not.

“But we knew from the beginning, from breaking the season, that Julien and Obie’s connection wouldn’t end there,” he told TheWrap in August.

Returning to the romance, according to Safran, felt “organic” so that the audience could see what was once there.

The couple was together at the start of the season but quickly broke up.

“They had been together for a long time.

It’s not simple to end a relationship.

It’s not going to be over in a flash.

“You still have this connection,” he said at the time, “especially when you’re around each other all the time like they are.”

“As a result, that’s something we’ve always wanted to do.”

Furthermore, the audience was never given the opportunity to see them together, to witness their chemistry, or to discover what drew them together.

