What to expect from Mowgli Glasgow as the restaurant gets ready to open in the spring of 2022

New year, new restaurant? If you’re looking to try new dishes, look no further than Mowgli Glasgow, which is set to open in Glasgow in early 2022 – and we can’t wait! But what can we expect from the new eatery?

Look no further than the city centre if you’re looking for a new place to eat this year.

Mowgli, a new restaurant on Glasgow’s St Vincent Street, was founded by food writer and British chef Nisha Katona, who has appeared on shows like MasterChef and This Morning cooking up delectable dishes.

After opening Mowgli Liverpool in 2014, the restaurant was named to The Sunday Times Fast Track 100 list, and Nisha was awarded an MBE for services to the food industry in the 2019 New Year Honours.

There are currently 17 Mowgli franchises in the UK, with two more set to open in Scotland alone.

So, what are our expectations for Mowgli Glasgow?

Mowgli will be located where the Handmade Burger Company used to be before closing in January 2020 due to the chain’s demise.

However, because the new eatery is only a few minutes’ walk from Glasgow Central Station and George Square, it is sure to be a hit with locals and visitors alike.

Nisha announced the news on Instagram in March 2021, writing: “Oh happy day! Announcing Mowgli Glasgow! St Vincent Street opens spring 2022.”

Glasgow is a city that holds a special place in my heart.

During my student years, I spent many happy nights in The Ubiquitous Chip.

I’m incredibly humbled to be able to contribute in any way to making her streets even more delectable.

“And for 20212022, the good people of Glasgow, Bristol, Cheshire Oaks, Cheltenham, and Edinburgh, we want to enrich their lives by serving up new jobs and chat bombs.”

