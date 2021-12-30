What to Expect From Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist’ Before 2022

What Fans Should Know About Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist’ Before 2022

The Blacklist has been on hiatus since December.

Firstly,

The show is currently on hiatus until 2022 due to the holidays.

The new season has six episodes so far, and because of the long break, fans may forget some details.

Here’s what you should expect when the show returns in 2022.

Season 9 of The Blacklist premiered two years after Liz Keen’s death.

Donald Ressler, who was courting Liz, was taken aback when she died.

When the new season caught up with Ressler, he was working as a mechanic and looking a little worse for wear.

Ressler had reverted to abusing prescription painkillers later in the new season, which was revealed.

Despite Alina Park’s efforts to persuade Ressler to clean up after Liz died, he clearly had a difficult time.

It’s important to keep this in mind.

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 7 will explore Ressler’s time dealing with the aftermath of Liz’s death, according to cartermatt.com, in a series of flashbacks.

Harold Cooper is dragged into a sinister mystery in Season 9 of The Blacklist.

In episode 4, Cooper awakens in a parking garage with no recollection of the previous night.

He later learns that his next-door neighbor Doug Koster (with whom his wife Charlene had an affair) died of a gunshot wound.

Cooper notices a round missing from one of his service weapons and conducts a ballistics analysis to see if it matches the crime scene.

However, things get even more complicated in episode 6.

Lew Sloan, Cooper’s pal, tampers with the ballistics report, telling Cooper that he believes he was framed in the first place.

At the conclusion of the episode, Cooper receives a phone call from someone blackmailing him for tampering with evidence.

Red and Dembe have been at odds for the entirety of Season 9 of The Blacklist.

Dembe joined the FBI after Liz’s death, and Red hired a new bodyguard.

In episode 5, Dembe opens the box Red gave him when their business partnership officially ended.

The situation between the two old pals has deteriorated further.

In episode 6, Red began to suspect that Liz had read the letter revealing his true identity before she died, and that she, too, had read it.

Dembe had only been given the letter with the instructions to…

Infosurhoy’s entertainment news.

