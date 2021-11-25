What to expect from the Glossier Black Friday sale of 2021.

What to expect from the Glossier Black Friday sale in 2021

GLOSSIER, the cult beauty brand and celebrity favorite, has started their Black Friday sale.

Glossier’s Black Friday sale includes savings on sets, bundles, and more – here’s what we’re buying.

*We may receive compensation if you click the links below and purchase the items, but this does not influence our recommendations. Remember to shop around on Black Friday to ensure you get the best deal.

The Black Friday deals from Glossier are here, and they’re better than ever.

Glossier is offering 20% off everything, including five limited-edition, Black Friday-only specials.

The sales are valid until November 29 at 11:59 p.m., giving you the entire weekend to shop – as long as supplies last.

During Black Friday, Glossier shoppers can get huge discounts on a variety of special sets that include some of their most popular products and cult favorites:

Boy Brow plus Lash Slick

Boy Brow (creamy wax brow pomade) and Lash Slick (water-resistant, lash-enhancing mascara) are two bestsellers that are the foundation of every eye look—essential face framing basics to use every day.

Moon Mask (plus) Milky Jelly Cleanser (plus) Super Bounce (plus) Priming Moisturizer Rich (plus)

Milky Jelly (our mildest cleanser), Super Bounce (a hydrating Hyaluronic Acid and B5 serum), Priming Moisturizer Rich, and Moisturizing Moon Mask provide four layers of moisture and hydration for a gentle winter skincare routine.

Futuredew (plus) Balm Dotcom (plus) Milky Jelly Cleanser (plus) Beauty Bag

For less, combine our three-step skincare routine with our coated cotton makeup case.

Skywash (plus) Cloud Paint (plus) Lash Slick (plus) Perfecting Skin Tint (plus) Perfecting Skin Tint (plus) Perfecting Skin Tint (plus) Perfecting Skin Tint (plus) Perfecting

When you want a polished makeup look, use our skin enhancer (plus) cream blush (plus) liquid-to-powder eyeshadow (plus) defining mascara.

You Glossier Hand Cream (plus)

So you can smell more like You with our eau de parfum (plus) hand cream.

Remember that Glossier is currently offering 20% off everything, so you can stock up on your favorites while saving money.

With a celebrity following that includes Beyonce, Holly Willoughby, Em Rata, Chrissy Teigen, and Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley, Glossier is one of the hottest beauty brands on the market.

These are some of our favorite Glossier products; keep an eye out for them when they’re on sale.

Boy Brow, arguably Glossier’s most iconic product, tames unruly brows and has serious staying power.

Beyoncé, Chrissy Teigen, Holly Willoughby, Miranda Kerr, Sienna Miller, and Victoria’s Secret models have all endorsed it…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https