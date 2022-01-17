What to Expect From ‘The Red Sleeve’ Cast in a Lunar New Year Special

What the Cast of ‘The Red Sleeve’ Can Expect in a Lunar New Year Special

To commemorate the Lunar New Year, fans of Lee Junho and Lee Se-young’s Korean drama The Red Sleeve will receive a special gift.

MBC announced that the main cast of the hit K-drama would return for a special talk show to discuss everything from the hit drama to everything else.

The new special is in response to the massive success of The Red Sleeve on cable television and streaming platforms.

The historical and turbulent love story between a future king and his court maid captured the hearts of fans.

Lee Junho, a 2PM member and actor, portrayed Yi San, a prince and future king based on a historical figure.

Lee Se-young, who played royal court maid Deok-im, co-starred with him.

Deok-im and Yi San’s fates had been intertwined since childhood during the Joseon era.

Prince Yi San grew up in the grip of his grandfather’s harsh emotions and control.

His father was assassinated by his grandfather, who was also the king.

He meets Deok-im under the guise of being someone else at first.

He’s the prince’s eunuch, she believes.

They begin a complicated and disastrous love when she uncovers the truth.

While Yi San is forthright about his feelings for Deok-im, she vows to safeguard the independence she has gained.

She vows to protect him at all costs, but she has no desire to become his concubine.

They fight palace politics and evil lurking in the shadows while dealing with their emotions.

Fans were blown away by the main cast of The Red Sleeve’s K-drama, which led to a heartbreaking conclusion.

Over the Lunar New Year Holiday, “(hashtag)TheRedSleeve” To Air Special Program https:t.coIOoBzwRm1hpic.twitter.comWM6SDk05v

The Emotional Finale of ‘The Red Sleeve’ Was Foreshadowed in Episode 1 of the K-Drama

According to Soompi, MBC first announced the project in January.

For Lunar New Year, The Red Sleeve’s main cast would reunite.

The main stars Junho and Lee, as well as the rest of the cast and Lee Deok-hwa, were expected to return, according to the announcement.

The special’s MCs will be singer Jang Yoon-jung, Do Kyung-wan, and Hwang Kwanghee, who “will be gathering in one place again to talk about a wide variety of things.”

MBC announced more details about the special event on January 17, according to Soompi.

Behind-the-scenes footage, bloopers, and fan-favorite scenes will all be shown at the event.

Fans can also submit questions for the show to answer…

