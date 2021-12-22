What to get for hard-to-buy-for teenagers this Christmas 2021: the best last-minute Christmas gifts for teens

HOLIDAY shoppers are running out of time to get the rest of their Christmas shopping done.

If you’re still shopping for the teen in your life because you’re stumped, here are 10 gift suggestions for difficult-to-shop-for teenagers.

PRICE: $ 39.99 – $ 479.99

Teenagers crave privacy, so what better way to provide it than by giving them their own personal mini-fridge?

All stores that sell small kitchen appliances have a variety of options, and Target has plenty of them for all budgets.

If your teen is into skincare, Target has mini-fridges just for drinks, fridges with a small freezer, and even skincare fridges.

Pro tip: If your teenagers frequently fight over leftovers, getting them their own refrigerators will help restore some peace by allowing them to store their food separately.

VALUE FOR MONEY: (dollar)49.99

There are so many digital products to choose from these days that it can be difficult to know where to begin.

A nostalgic twist on new technology is an instant camera like the Polaroid from back in the day.

If you have a teen in your life who enjoys taking pictures, this could be a fun way for them to do so.

It’s been back in style for a few years now, and it doesn’t appear to be losing popularity.

Instant cameras are available in-store at Target, Michael’s, and other brick-and-mortar stores.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 7(plus) Camera is currently on sale for (dollar)49.99 at Walmart.

VALUE FOR MONEY: $7.49 – $2,000

Let’s face it, teenagers are constantly listening to something, whether it’s actual music or a never-ending stream of TikToks.

Headphones or earbuds are practical gifts that a teen will appreciate, especially if they are an upgrade from their current set.

There are dozens of products to choose from, including closed and open-back headphones, on-ear headphones, over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds, noise-canceling headphones, and so on.

Earbuds start at (dollar)7 and high-tech headphones start at (dollar)2,000 at Best Buy.

(Dollar)12.98

Consider buying a teen who is constantly on social media and dreams of a life where they can post Reels and get paid for it an entrepreneurial book focused on social media and influencing.

Plus, if their dream comes true, you’ll be able to sleep soundly knowing that you played a small part in the teen’s professional success.

There are a plethora of books on social media influencing to choose from, and How to Become an Influencer:…

