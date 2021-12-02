What to Know About ‘Good Bones’ Star Austin Aynes

What to Know About Austin Aynes, Star of “Good Bones”

Over the years on Good Bones, the Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc. crew has become like family, and now fans are getting to know some of the other employees better.

Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak, the mother-daughter duo, are well-known, but other stars, such as construction coordinator Austin Aynes, are gaining popularity as well.

Continue reading to learn more about Aynes’ personal life and what we know about him.

Because Aynes works for Starsiak and Laine’s construction company, he is well-known among reality show viewers.

He’s one of the few non-family members of the crew, but he’s earned his place in their hearts over time.

He started working for the company around the time it started filming Good Bones and worked his way up to coordinator.

In light of what we see on screen these days, it’s difficult to imagine the company surviving without him.

Austin (@a.aynes) shared this.

Aynes, like Starsiak and Laine, has an Instagram account, but it’s mostly personal with no self-promotion like you’d expect from a big celebrity.

This gives Starsiak, Laine, and Aynes the small-town vibe that their show is known for, demonstrating to fans that they are more than just reality TV stars.

Season 5 of Good Bones concluded this summer, and a sixth season will premiere in 2021.

Meanwhile, here’s a behind-the-scenes look at construction coordinator Austin Aynes.

Austin (@a.aynes) shared this post.

Aynes, like Starsiak and Laine, is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana, where he was born and raised.

Aynes went to Cardinal Ritter High School before attending Butler University in Indianapolis, according to The Cinemaholic.

Austin (@a.aynes) shared this post.

Aynes went to college with the intention of becoming a physical therapist, but he was reportedly diverted from that path.

Because the degree required a lot of calculus, he drifted away from science and into other fields.

He went to work in a lab after finishing his degree.

Austin (@a.aynes) shared this post.

As previously stated, Aynes is one of the few cast members not related to Starsiak and Laine by blood, but he did come to Good Bones through a family connection — his…

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

‘Good Bones’ Star Austin Aynes: What to Know

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin (@a.aynes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin (@a.aynes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin (@a.aynes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin (@a.aynes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin (@a.aynes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin (@a.aynes)