What to Watch This Week: How to Watch All of the 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movies

What to Watch This Week: How to Watch All of the 2021 Hallmark Holiday Movies

The Hallmark Channel has released their full 2021 Christmas movie lineup, and we’ve got our cozy Christmas socks and cocoa mugs ready.

Hallmark will premiere 41 new original holiday movies on the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries for the 12th annual Countdown to Christmas, which will begin on Friday, October 22.

This holiday season, gather your friends and family to watch all of the heartwarming films starring Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Danica McKellar, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Janel Parrish, Robert Buckley, Holly Robinson Peete, Jordin Sparks, Brennan Elliott, Luke Macfarlane, and others.

Cable subscribers can watch the 2021 Hallmark Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel or on HallmarkChannel.com with a cable login.

Hallmark Channel can be found on Philo, a streaming service that starts at (dollar)25 per month for 60(plus) channels.

There’s also a 7-day free trial!

Check out the complete list of movies set to be released in 2021.

If you’re looking for even more holiday cheer, check out our list of the best 2021 holiday films and series available on Netflix, Peacock, and other streaming services.

“COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS” ON THE HALLMARK CHANNEL All premieres are at 8 p.m.

Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, and Jason Hervey star in You, Me, and the Christmas Trees, in which Olivia, an evergreens expert, assists Jack, a Christmas tree farmer, as the firs succumb to a mysterious illness just days before Christmas.

Detectives Tanya and Ryan go undercover as newlyweds in order to solve a string of holiday heists in The Santa Stakeout, starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, Paul Campbell, and Joe Pantoliano.

Christmas in Harmony stars Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, and Basil Wallace as Harmony, who is duped into auditioning for a holiday chorus directed by her ex-boyfriend.

A Christmas party helps two people find love in Coyote Creek Christmas, starring Janel Parrish and Ryan Paevey.

Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, and Terry O’Quinn star in the holiday film Christmas Sail.

