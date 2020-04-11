What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for April 11-12

Hey, hey, hey, it’s finally the weekend, so you know what that means, right?

If your answer was continue to remain in our comfy clothes and watch TV than congratulations, you win nothing except our recommendations for what to watch this weekend, April 11-12.

Each week, E! News is curating a list of binge picks across all the streaming services for you to choose from, highlighting some newcomers that everyone will be tweeting about soon, as well as some older shows you might’ve missed the first time around.

This weekend’s offerings are sort of like the Easter basket your mom might’ve thrown together for you as a kid: did you actually need any of it? Not really. But were you glad to get it and happily hoarded all of the candy from your siblings? Obviously.

From even more Tiger King goods to your next reality TV obsession to the hit movie that’s finally available to watch, here’s everything we’re serving on tap for the ultimate binge weekend…

If “Here Kitty Kitty” Is Still Playing On a Loop In Your Head: How much Tiger King content is too much Tiger King content? The limit does not exist! But seriously, people are still so obsessed with the saga of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and the crazy assortment of characters the Netflix docuseries provided that the president was recently asked about pardoning Joe during a press conference. Wild times, man.

Anyway, Netflix is here to curb your craving for more Tiger King content, airing The Tiger King and I, an after-show hosted by Joel McHale (Sorry, Rob Lowe!) that features brand-new interviews with some of the biggest players, including John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.(Where to Watch: Netflix, April 12)

If the Reality of No Bachelor in Paradise This Summer (Probably) Is Starting to Sink In: Listen, we are excited for The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, premiering Monday, April 13, but it’s just not the same as our favorite f–kboys and aspiring Instagram influencers descending upon the beach in the name of love, fame and followers!

But we have the perfect remedy, one that you already should’ve been watching: Love Island UK, arguably one of the best reality TV series of the modern era, and eerily similar to the current social distancing environment we are all living in: sexy singles (with accents of all varieties) live in a villa together and couple up (including sharing a bed) without the distraction of the outside work for close to two months.

It sounds pretty basic, we know, but newcomers are constantly brought in and the U.K. viewers get to vote couples and singles out in almost real-time. Plus, there’s a little twist called Casa Amor that is probably the greatest producer play for drama, no disrespect to Survivor, and you will learn so many new slang words from across the pond and find yourself actually rooting for these scantily clad singles to find love.

With episodes airing five night a week in the UK, you have so many episodes to distract yourself with and like potato chips, you can’t stop at just one with this addictive show. We recommend starting with series four, the creme de la creme of the franchise. Bonus: You will also have hours of entertainment Insta-stalking the contestants after. (Where to Watch: Hulu)

If You Want to Catch-Up on Returning Shows to Have Something to Look Forward to Each Week: Two of our favorite freshman series from last season come back this week, so why not binge one or both so you have ? There are only so many Bravo reality shows to pass the time, right?

First up, In the Dark returns to the CW on April 16, with Perry Mattfeld back as our favorite boozy blind detective with a fondness for self-destruction. If you’ve already burned through All-American several times, give In the Dark a try, with just 13 episodes in season one that have it all: mystery, sexiness, romance and snark. (Where to Watch: Netflix)

FX’s dark comedy What We Do in the Shadows is back for season two on Wednesday, and we highly recommend catching up on the drama (and endless parade of epic guest stars) provided by the Vampires of Staten Island before then by devouring the 10-episode first season. (Where to Watch: Fx on Hulu)

If You Want to Understand 45% More of the Memes You See on Twitter: Good news, procrastinators: Parasite, the critical darling that won the Oscar for Best Picture way back in February, is finally available on streaming, so you can stop pretending you’ve seen it and truly enjoy all of the .GIFs and memes it’s inspired. Welcome to the Bong Joon-Ho hive! (Where to Watch: Hulu)

If You Need to Distract Your Kids and Find a Distraction of Your Own: Imagine how tired you would be wrangling a group of kids to go to the movie theater, how much money you’d spend on popcorn and candy and how many times you’d have to get up to take someone to the restroom during Trolls World Tour?

OK, at this point, that all actually sounds delightful, but the good news is you can now watch the highly anticipated Trolls sequel, featuring the vocal talents of Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick and Kelly Clarkson, from the comfort of your own couch. (Where to Watch: Available For Purchase Right Here)

If You Are Craving Some Easter-Themed Content: May we humbly present our list of all of the kid-friendly offerings to choose from this holiday weekend? We also recommend eating at least one Reese’s Peanut Butter Egg per movie for maximum Eastering.

