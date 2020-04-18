What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for April 18-19

As Stefon would say, this weekend’s binge-watch recommendations list has everything.

Beyoncé? Check. A trashy new reality dating competition series with a twist? Why, of course. A new teen soap for you to obsess her and text your Tik-Tok obsessed cousin about? Duh.

But the best recommendation we can offer for the weekend of April 18-19 is the epic concert event featuring some of music’s biggest stars coming together for a one-night special to lift your spirits, highlight frontline healthcare workers and help continue the fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Truly, what could be better than knowing that we are all together even if we are apart right now through the power of some epic music?

Still, after that six-hour event, you’ve still got plenty of time left to check some more of our binge picks off your list, including a new comedy special and a 121-episode-long journey, should you choose to accept it.

If You Want to Prepare for the Finale Everyone Will Be Talking About: Question: Are you caught up on Little Fires Everywhere? Follow-up if you’re answer was no: How dare you?!

The addictive limited series starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington as two very different and head-strong mothers comes to a dramatic finish on Wednesday, April 22, making this weekend the perfect time to get you binge on. Dare we say Witherspoon has never been better? (Where to Watch: Hulu)

If You’ve Finished Every Episode of Love Island UK and Are Having Withdrawals: We’re so glad you took last week’s suggestion to watch one of reality TV’s greatest shows. You’re welcome.

But if you are now looking for your next fix, may we present the latest reality TV dating experiment that everyone will be talking about: Too Hot to Handle.

The eight-episode show finds sexy and very sex-positive singles heading to a gorgeous resort with every intention of hooking up. The catch? They cant engage in any kind of sexual activity: no sex, no kissing, no masturbating. And if they engage, they cost the entire group cash with each indiscretion.

Listen, it’s not going to take over the prime oceanfront real estate that Love Island now occupies in your heart for trashy-yet-compelling reality romance, but it’ll scratch that itch for now. (Where to Watch: Netflix)

If You Are Looking to Watch a Trio of Powerhouse Women: Cate Blanchett. Rose Byrne. Uzo Aduba. That’s the line-up for the first three episodes of Mrs. America, with the stars playing feminist icons Phyllis Schlafly, Gloria Steinem and Shirley Chrisholm, respectively. Why are you still even reading this? Oh, and future installments include Sarah Paulson, Elizabeth Banks, Melanie Lynskey and Jeanne Tripplehorn. We’re not worthy! (Where to Watch: FX on Hulu)

If You Are Looking to Feel a Connection for an Hour or Six: While many are sad to be missing out on Coachella this weekend, you do have a free ticket to Couchella aka the One World: Together at Home event.

The six-hour livestream airs on Saturday, Apr. 18, beginning at 2 p.m. (EST) and will feature performances by artists such as Lady Gaga, who curated The World Health Organization and Global Citizen-backed entertainment special, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Shawn Mendes, John Legend, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder and many more, while Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will all be co-hosting.

(Where to Watch: E! Online to watch the six-hour livestream when it starts or catch it on other platforms like Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube. Plus, NBC, ABC and CBS will air the two-hour broadcast starting at 8:00 p.m. EST and PST, 7 p.m. Central, followed by a reairing of the program at 11:00 p.m. on networks like E! and Bravo.)

If You Have Been Missing Beyoncé as Much as You’ve Been Missing Your Parents: Queen Bey finally graced us with her presence, unexpectedly popping up during this week’s The Disney Family Singalong, ABC’s special that featured celebrities virtually performing a concert of some of most beloved Disney songs. ICYMI the delightful affair, other stars that performed included Ariana Grande, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, the reunited cast of High School Musical with an intro from Zac Efron himself, and did we mention Beyoncé appeared?!

Once you watch, you can check out our story about how Disney got Beyoncé to make the buzzed-about appearance. (Where to Watch: Hulu)

If You Are Looking for a Throwback to the Good Ol’ WB Days: Dawson’s Creek + The Goonies = Outerbanks, Netflix’s new glossy teen drama that’ll provide a really shallow-but-entertaining distraction/have you Googling the leads’ ages before tweeting anything. (Where to Watch: Netflix)

If You Are Running Out of Stuff to Talk to Your Dad About: Good news, the sixth season of Bosch just dropped. Say hi to you dad for us! (Where to Watch: Amazon Prime)

If You Are in Desperate Need of a Good Laugh: Fresh off his stint on You season two, Chris D’Elia is back in action on Netflix with his latest stand-up comedy special, No Pain. But warning: you will probably have all the stomach pain from how hard you’ll be laughing. Alright, we know that was super-lame, that sucked, but we’re not stand-up comedians, ‘kay? (Where to Watch: Netflix)

If You Are in Desperate Need of a Good Cry: Who knew John Krasinski would emerge as the No. 1 daytime host, thanks to his new YouTube show, Some Good News? In its first three episodes, The Office star has made us cry about 47 times, so we highly suggest giving yourself to feel all the feelings while burning through SGN’s delightful run thus far. (Where to Watch: YouTube)

If You Are Looking For a Month-Long Journey: Can you believe Lost will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its not-at-all polarizing universally beloved series finale next month? (OK but seriously, what did the numbers mean? WTF polar bears? What did ANY of it mean?!)

The ABC hit’s time on the island came to an end on May 23, 2010, making now the perfect time for a re-watch or to watch the series for the first time. Just think of all the think pieces waiting for you and how you’ll finally understand why every mystery show that has debuted since Lost aired has been desperate to be dubbed “the next Lost“! (Where to Watch: Hulu)

If You Are Need of Some Friends: Can you believe TBS is airing every episode of Friends ever beginning on Monday, April 20 at 10 a.m.?! Pivot! We were on a break! Smelly cat! Insert every other Friends reference here! (Where to Watch: TBS)