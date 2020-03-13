What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for March 14-15

Something tells us there will be a lot of Hulu and hibernating this weekend.

With concerns over the coronavirus continuing to cause the cancellation and/or postponement of major events, the suspension of the NBA season the and production on projects all over the world to shut down, medical professionals are urging the public to practice social distancing and avoid any spaces with large crowds. And in times of anxiety or uncertainty, there’s one activity that tends to provide comfort for many: binge-watching.

Each week, we’re highlighting all of the TV shows—scripted and reality, old and new—and movies that you should plan on watching when you need to take a break from continuing to refresh your feeds for the latest updates on COVID-19.

From The Bachelor season that won’t disappoint to you (and Peter Weber‘s mom) to Stargirl‘s highly anticipated movie debut to your fix of the Fast & Furious franchise in the wake of the upcoming film’s delayed release, here’s everything we’re recommending you binge-watch this weekend, Mar. 14-15.

If You Want to Chlorox Peter Weber’s Season of The Bachelor Out of Your Brain: Listen, Peter knows, Chris Harrison knows, ABC knows, Barb Weber sure as hell knows and we know that the pilot’s journey did not go as expected. We were expecting Ben Higgins 2.0 and we got a Juan Pablo Galavis-lite. Definitely not intentionally malice, but definitely mistake-filled.

So why not cleanse your palate after his s–tshow of a finale by watching a season that had a very, very similar ending (Bachelor realizes he proposed to the wrong woman, decides to pursue the runner-up) but was handled in a much better way? Jason Mesnick‘s season is actually the only one available to stream, so it’s basically fate! And spoiler alert (it’s been 10 years so whatever, get over it): you WILL get a happy ending, as Jason is still happily married to Molly Malaney. (Where to Watch: Netflix)

If You’ve Waited 20 Years For Your Favorite Novel to Come to Life: After it was released in 2000, Jerry Spinelli‘s young adult novel Stargirl became one of the best-selling books of the year, with the tale of non-conformity winning awards and Stargirl becoming a beloved literary character.

Two decades later, Stargirl is finally a living, breathing and singing character, with America’s Got Talent winner Grace VanderWaal taking on the lead role. As any fan of a beloved book knows there are really only two ways this goes: Either you absolutely adore the adaptation or you condemn it for ruining one of the pillars of your childhood. Why not spend your weekend finding out? (What to Watch: Disney+)

If You’re Distraught Over F9 Being Delayed Over a Year Due to the Coronavirus: While we are rational humans and understand WHY the ninth film in the Fast & Furious franchise’s release was pushed from May 22 to April 2021, it doesn’t mean we’re not irrationally upset over it. Humans, we contain multitudes!

To ease the pain, we’re planning on watching at least a few of the previous movies while sipping some Coronas a la Dom and family. (Where to Watch: Fast Five is available on HBO GO while The Fast and The Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fate of the Furious and several others are available through Hulu with certain add-ons)

if You’re Still Crying Into Your (Wilted) Flower Crown Over Coachella Being Postponed: Just watch Beyoncé‘s Homecoming documentary and take solace in knowing no Coachella performance you were going to see was going to be as good as that one? (Where to Watch: Netflix)

If You Need Your Fix of Teen Dramz But Love Murder Too: Oh Dios mio, it’s another season, another murder for the students at Las Encinas when season three of Elite drops. In case you haven’t checked out the first two seasons of the Spanish teen soap, it’s basically Gossip Girl with a murder mystery twist. Class warfare, steamy threesomes and school uniforms, what more could you need?! And the new season’s trailer reveals the death of one of the main characters, proving no one is safe/people should maybe, probably, definitely change schools. (Where to Watch: Netflix)

If You’ve Dreamed of Having Chip and Joanna Gaines In Your House: Keep dreaming of a renovation filled with shiplap and farmhouse chic touches, but may we offer the beloved couple’s In The Room episode as a consolation prize for getting your hopes up? The former Fixer Upper stars invited Jason Kennedy to Waco, Texas for the latest episode of E!’s In the Room to get candid about ending their hit HGTV series, their relationship, their family and their highly anticipated Magnolia Network. And after watching the episode we have this to say to Chip and Joanna: adopt us, please! (Where to Watch: On Demand)

If You Want to Stare At Zac Efron, Michael B. Jordan and Miles Teller And Forget Your Concerns For an Easy-Breezy 90 Minutes: That awkward moment when you hear yourself sigh aloud because you remember that that trio of men are in That Awkward Moment, a bromantic comedy ,together and you have the ability to watch it right now. (Where to Watch: On Demand)

If You Want to Be an Active Participant on TV Twitter: Come Sunday night, you’re Twitter timeline is going to be filled with lots of takes on Westworld, as the HBO fantasy hit returns for its third season that night. If you want to avoid FOMO, you can spend the next two days catching up on the first two seasons. PSA: You will probable be confused for about 90 percent of the experience. (Where to Watch: HBO GO or Hulu)

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)