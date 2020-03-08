What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for March 7-8

TGIF: Thank God It’s Friday..so we can put on sweats and continue working on making a permanent indent on our couch as we stream the weekend away.

In our new weekly series, What to Watch This Weekend (We know, it’s a very confusing title), we’re going to recommend what to watch now that you (hopefully) have some downtime or need an excuse to avoid brunch with your friends visiting from out of town, whether it’s the latest Netflix obsession everyone—including your grandma and your local Trader Joe’s cashier—is talking about or an oldie but goodie that recently made its way back to us thanks to the streaming gods.

And we’re going to break it down by whatever your current mood may be. Because people contain multitudes and so should your DVR. This weekend, we’re going to help you avoid FOMO come Monday when everyone in the office is complaining about the end of a certain reality dating show and we’re going to advise how you can spend some QT (quality time) in bed with one of Hollywood’s hottest stars. You’re welcome.

If You Don’t Want to Still Feel Like the Nerd Who Fell Asleep at the Sleepover First and Missed All the Hot Goss

Just binge-watch all of Love Is Blind right now. Don’t complain. Don’t argue. Resistance is futile. Because it’s not going anywhere anytime soon, and these newly minted reality stars will likely be popping up everywhere faster than those damn Whac-a-moles.

And when you’ve emerged from your 10-hour marathon (trust us, you won’t be able to stop except for the rushed bathroom breaks and quick sprint to your front door to grab your Postmates), you can get the latest deets on the couples from us, as well as secrets about TV’s guiltiest new pleasure. (Where to watch: Netflix)

If You Want to Know What the F—k Everyone is Tweeting About Come Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Love it or hate it, The Bachelor continues to dominate pop culture, especially during its finales. The last several seasons delivered endings that prompted cultural conversations about sex, feminism and religion, and Peter Weber‘s s—tshow of a season will likely do the same.

So if you want to be able to provide your own take that’s hotter than the grill Tori Spelling fell on at Benihana (Too soon?), you can binge-watch all of Pilot Pete’s questionable decisions ahead of his two-night finale. Yes, we have just four hours until the countdown ’til Clare Crawley‘s season of The Bachelorette officially begins. (Where to watch: ABC.com and Hulu)

If You Want to Revert Back to Your Childhood

Um, we don’t know who needs to hear this but we also don’t know who DOESN’T need to hear this: Free Willy, Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home AND Free Willy 3: The Rescue are all now available to stream. (Where to watch: Hulu)

If you just aren’t ready to reunite with the ’90s most popular/only orca, Space Jam is your jam…literally as that soundtrack still slaps. (Slaps? That’s what the youths say, right?) (Where to watch: Netflix)

If You Want to Spend the Weekend with Michael B. Jordan

Black Panther is now streaming, so you can have MBJ, Chadwick Bosemen, Lupita N’yongo, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett all in your bed at the same time. Thx u, MCU! (Where to watch: Disney Plus)

If You’re Following Every Update on the Coronavirus

While it was released in 2011, Contagion has seen a surge in downloads after the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has caused more than 3,300 deaths in less than three months (and has also had an impact on Hollywood). If you don’t remember, Contagion stars Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow and more as “healthcare professionals, government officials and everyday people…[in the]midst of a worldwide epidemic as the CDC works to find a cure.”

This week, the movie surged to No. 7 on the iTunes movies chart, and has seen a massive spike in illegal downloads according to Forbes, reporting a whopping increase of 5609% in January 2020 compared to December 2019.

Gwyneth, who played patient zero in the film, recently referenced Contagion on her Instagram when she posted a photo of herself wearing a mask while traveling to Paris. “I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently,” the Goop founder wrote. (Where to Watch: Hulu and available for rent on iTunes, YouTube, Amazon Prime and Google Play)

If You Are Still Reeling From Alex Karev’s Send-Off on Grey’s Anatomy

Listen, we know the Grey’s team didn’t have an easy task when Justin Chambers, one of the few remaining OG stars, abruptly announced he was leaving the show, and then it was revealed his exit would be happening off-cam. (Spoiler warning ahead!) And happen it did in the ABC hit’s most recent episode, where fans were shocked to hear Alex had reconciled with Izzie (Katherine Heigl) and is now raising their twins with her. Um, sorry Jo (Camilla Luddington)?

Fans did what fans did and had FEELINGS. OG shippers of Alex and Izzie, who left the series in season six, rejoiced, even if it felt really out of character for him to just ghost Jo and everyone else. To help soften this blow/maybe provide answers/just spend the weekend how we usually do anyway (aka watching Grey’s re-runs), let’s just queue up the season five episode “What a Difference a Day Makes,” which features Alex and Izzie’s wedding? (Where to Watch: Netflix)

If You’re Looking For Some Inspiration During Women’s History Month

What better way to spend the weekend than watching films and series all about powerful women? This weekend, we’re recommending Hillary Clinton‘s new docu-series that revisits her entire history, and as she previously promised, “There was nothing off limits.” (Where to Watch: Hulu)

And given their recent singles, we’re also suggesting you fire up Lady Gaga‘s 2017 doc Gaga: Five Foot Two…that is if you can stop listening to “Stupid Love” on repeat, no easy feat. (Where to Watch: Netflix) And what better way to celebrate Katy Perry‘s surprise pregnancy announcement in her “Never Worn White” music video than by watching her revealing and emotional 2012 documentary Katy Perry: Part of Me? (Where to Watch: Tubi)

If You’re Craving Some On-Demand Female Badassery

May we humbly suggest watching Angelina Jolie portray the iconic video game character Lara Croft Tomb Raider on Syfy? Or maybe relive Charlize Theron‘s iconic turn in Mad Mad Fury Road when hits USA Network?

If you’re looking for something to pair with your at-home cosmo or to put on during a ladies’ night in, E! has you covered with a Sex and the City mega-marathon. And by mega we mean every single episode. Should you cancel your plans? Abso-f–kin’-lutely!

