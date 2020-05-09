What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for May 9-10

Any big weekend plans? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Every weekend, E! is giving you the top binge picks, including new and old TV series, movies and specials. And this weekend, May 9-10, we’ve got a stacked line-up to stream your Saturday and Sunday away, whether you’ve got a Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and/or Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Not only are Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini back in BFF action on Netflix, but there are two new stand-up comedy specials to keep you laughing this weekend. Plus, new Star Wars offerings will make May 9 and 10 feel more like May 4 (May the Fourth Be With You, friends!) and we’re highly recommending you devour all of a current season of a reality TV series to catch up in time for the historic finale coming up this week.

We’ve also got a new animated comedy, an inspiring and intimate documentary about Michelle Obama and more…

If You Need to Perfect Pairing for a Glass of Wine: Judy and Jen are finally ba-aaack…and you’ll basically be dead to the Internet if you don’t immediately devour every episode of season two of Dead to Me. We didn’t realize how much we needed our favorite f–ked up BFFs back in our lives, but man are we glad to be reunited with them as their misadventures continue in the darker and funnier sophomore season. (Where to Watch: Netflix)

If You Want to Outwit, Outplay and Outlast Any Spoilers: Do yourself a favor and catch up on this ridiculously entertaining season of Survivor before the three-hour finale on Wednesday, May 13. With the iconic reality series bringing back 20 winners for its 40th season, the stakes and expectations were high. And by the power of Probst, they managed to surpass them, delivering a season packed with blindsides, emotion, inspiration and laughs. It’ll go down as one of the best seasons of the show ever and Wednesday’s highly anticipated finale will find one castaway joining the elusive two-time winner club. Move over, Sandra! (Where to Watch: CBS All-Access)

If Becoming Was Your Favorite Read of 2018: Well, it’s about to become one of your favorite watches in 2020, as the documentary by Michelle Obama dropped this week and like her best-selling memoir, it’ll leave you feeling inspired. Which…obviously.

But the doc also features rare interviews with the former First Lady’s two daughters, Malia Obama (21) and Sasha Obama (18), as well as husband Barack Obama, and, like her book, gives raw and unfiltered access to Obama’s internal struggles in her career, motherhood and the public eye. Consider it her Homecoming. (Where to Watch: Netflix)

If You’ve Watched Rick and Morty More Times Than You’ve Watched The Office: Originally created for Fox, Hulu snagged Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland‘s new animated series Solar Opposites, with all eight episodes of season one dropping on May 8. Roiland, Silicon Valley‘s Thomas Middleditch, The Goldbergs‘ Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack lend their voice to the series about a family of aliens forced to find refuge on Earth. Watch it early so you can get ahead of the memes and rub your good taste in the Internet’s virtual face. (Where to Watch: Hulu)

If You Are In Need of a Laugh: Really, who isn’t TBH? Fortunately, there are two new comedy specials to check out this weekend. Jerry Seinfeld‘s 23 Hours to Kill just dropped and features the legend’s first all-new special in 22 years, so that’s good news for those of you who are Team Seinfeld when it comes to the Seinfeld vs. Friends debate (There are only two kinds of people in this world!). (Where to Watch: Netflix)

Meanwhile, Crazy Rich Asians breakout star Jimmy O. Yang‘s one-hour special, Good Deal, is finally here and covers everything from Matt Damon to ghosts. Obviously. (Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video)

If You Are Still Feeling the Force: Sure, May 4 may have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t spend your weekend watching all things Stars Wars, with Disney+ releasing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker early, which means you’ll once again get to argue with your friends over whether or not it was good!

Plus, the series finale of Clone Wars dropped and we highly recommend binge-watching the whole animated series, as well as the series premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an 8-episode docuseries that brings fans behind-the-scenes of The Mandalorian. But more importantly: More. Baby. Yoda. Content. (Where to Watch: Disney+)

If You Think La La Land Should’ve Won the Oscar: Man, can you believe that happened? Still crazy! Anywho, La La Land director Damien Chazelle‘s love affair with jazz continues with The Eddy, his TV debut. Featuring original music and set in Paris, the eight-episode series actually stars Moonlight‘s André Holland, so best of both worlds on that front, and follows his character who is the co-owner of a struggling jazz club, The Eddy. (where to Watch: Netflix)