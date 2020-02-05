What to wear this weekend: FEMAIL picks out fashion-forward cable knits for dressed up comfort

PUB LUNCH ON SUNDAY

Your dry veganuary is finally over and the country pub — complete with open fire, Sunday roast and red wine — is calling.

But what to wear? You need something that will see you through a brisk February walk in the rain and cold, but won’t make you look like you’re on an orienteering course. It needs to be stylish and warm. Traditional yet trendy.

FISHERMAN’S FRIEND

The answer, as far as fashion 2020 is concerned, is a cable-knit jumper — practical, desirable, and all over the catwalk.

The knitting style was invented during the 19th century for the fishermen of the Aran Islands, a place with worse weather than anywhere you’re likely to end up this weekend.

Fast forward 100 years and the functionality has been retained, but you’ll look more trendy than trawler. Well, that’s the plan.

CHOOSE TRAD OR FANCY

French designer Isabel Marant has really made cable knit cool again and Christopher Kane has some great embellished designs.

Go for traditional cream, like the one I’m wearing here (£49.99, Zara) but they also look great in bright colours and bold prints, see below.

DRESS UP OR DOWN

You can wear it tucked into pencil skirts or high-waisted trousers or, more predictably, dressed down with jeans.

You can even get cable-knit co-ords — matching jumpers and skirts — if you really want to embrace the trend head-to-toe.

Look for 100% wool that can be washed less frequently at lower temperatures

Choose a less bulky, lightweight style if you’re going to tuck it in to skirts and wide leg trousers

Want a more casual look? This classic cream Aran looks great with jeans and trainers too

Contrast an eye-catching knit with simple, dark trousers

Jumper, £49.99, zara.com, trousers, £120, jigsaw-online.com, loafers, £245, russellandbromley.co.uk

