What to wear this weekend: FEMAIL picks out the best easy dresses for effortless style this season

It used to be so simple. Weekdays were workwear: for me that meant an Oxford shirt tucked into belted tailored trousers with smart loafers. Weekends were similarly unvaried but more relaxed — a dress with trainers and an oversized knit. But now the two worlds have collided, suddenly things aren’t so simple, which is where the ‘easy dress’ comes in.

I’m not someone who can spend all day in my PJs working from home. I need structure to the day and to be in the right headspace — and that means getting dressed in something that feels office appropriate.

While freedom of movement to chase around after a grubby toddler is now vital, I also need to appear on work video calls looking vaguely like a fashion editor. Or at least an editor. Or at least someone who has both clothes and a job.

No belts , no buckles, no superfluous details. What most women like me are after is a simple midi dress you can pull on and be ready to go. The best don’t have much structure, but are not so shapeless you look like you’re wearing a sack.

Opt for the neckline that suits your frame, then choose a block colour or classy print. I love the 1970s feel of the paisley design from Topshop I’ve got on here.

From the waist up you’re video-call-ready and from the waist down you’re free to power walk to the park and kick a football with the kids.

I’m wearing my ‘easy dress’ with a flashy pair of white boots, but in reality it’s a pair of battered old Birkenstocks with thick socks. No one important is seeing my choice in footwear after all!

