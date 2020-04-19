What to wear this weekend: FEMAIL picks out the best rain macs for spring showers

In these uncertain times there’s little comfort in fashion’s unpredictable trends; so we need to look for pieces with timeless style, that are anchors in the storm. And nothing will ground you more solidly than a classic beige trench coat.

If you already own one, dig it out. No matter what fashion trends dictate, this is not something you need to update. And if you don’t own one then I can promise you this is an investment you won’t regret.

While we’re swinging from spring chill to sunshine, this is the perfect between-season piece. Tailored styles look sharp and are useful for throwing on over anything. Personally I’m a fan of oversized versions, so I like to order a size up.

I’m guessing you currently have more time on your hands than usual to browse the web, where there is a seemingly infinite range. Take your time to find the right one — you’ll be wearing it for years.

There are a few non-negotiable details. Firstly, a good trench should be waterproof, or water-resistant at least.

Secondly, make sure they are a true variant of beige: camel, coffee, caramel, stone are all acceptable tones, but it should be more brown than grey.

There’s no rule about it being double-breasted or belted, just choose what will work best on your frame.

If money is no issue, start your search at Burberry, the birthplace of the classic trench (the original Thomas Burberry design was in 1912).

Otherwise Jigsaw does a fabulous design, below, a touch risqué without the belt, but that’s why I like it — it’s different but still counts as classic.

I also love the visible check lining on the Label Mix design I’m wearing here.

By one big enough to layer over chunky knitwear to see you through every season.

Look for classic designs with subtle twists – like this check lining.

An A-line belted design will pull you in nicely to create a waist.

Longer styles that stop below the knee look great over evening dresses too.

Mac £199 Label Mix/Rejina Pyo at Next; jumper and jeans both £25, M&S; shoes £245 Russell & Bromley.

