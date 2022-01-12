What Tom Felton and Emma Watson Really Think About The Internet’s Interest in Their Relationship Status

Emma Watson and Tom Felton’s Real Thoughts on the Internet’s Interest in Their Relationship Status

Emma Watson shared her and Tom’s reactions to fans who want them to date now after revealing her childhood crush on Tom Felton during the Harry Potter reunion special.

Read on to learn more.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton have a magical chemistry.

Emma revealed during the recent Harry Potter 20th anniversary special that she “fell in love” with Tom as a child while working on their first film together, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Fans of the series quickly took to the Internet to express their desire for the longtime friends to grow into something more.

Emma addressed the online reaction and put any potential dating rumors to rest in an interview with British Vogue.

“We talk every couple of weeks,” she explained, “and we just think it’s sweet.”

Emma, who is dating Leo Robinton, reflected on her childhood crush and their close friendship in the special.

“I used to come in every day and look on the call sheet for his number, which was No.

“It was an extra exciting day if his name was on the call sheet,” she remarked at the reunion.

“He was three years older than me, so he thought of me as his little sister.”

Tom went on to say that after learning about Emma’s crush one day while working in the hair and makeup department, he became “extremely protective” of her.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for her,” he said.

“There’s always been a sense of, I don’t know, kinship.”

Tom and Emma have had to debunk rumors about their relationship before.

Last June, Tom elaborated on his feelings for his Gryffindor friend and their platonic bond.

“We’re something,” Tom told Entertainment Tonight, “in the sense that we’ve been very close for a long time.”

And I think she’s amazing.

I’m hoping she appreciates it.

But, in terms of romance, I believe it’s more of a Slytherin-Gryffindor thing than a Tom-Emma thing.”

