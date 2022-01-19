What was Albert Omstead’s cause of death in Cobra Kai?

Albert Omstead of Cobra Kai died of what?

Cobra Kai, a NETFLIX series and Karate Kid spin-off, is well-liked by fans due to its cast, characters, and storylines.

Behind the scenes, the tragic death of production staffer Albert Omstead drew a lot of media attention.

After a freak accident in his Atlanta home on July 19, 2021, Albert Omstead passed away.

When he returned home from working on the set of Cobra Kai, he found himself in an unfortunate situation.

Omstead returned home and immediately began repairing a leak in the garage.

A retaining wall collapsed and fell on top of Omstead while they were repairing the garage leak.

Omstead was trapped by debris from the garage retaining wall, and the production professional died as a result of his injuries.

“Instantaneously, the entire thing just collapsed on top of him,” his brother-in-law, Scott Wachtel, told news outlet 11 Alive.

“The garage door was closed, and a van was parked right here (in front of the garage), so he couldn’t run this way (towards garage), and he couldn’t run this way (away from garage) because the rest of the wall was collapsing over here, so he had nowhere to go,” he continued.

Albert Omstead has worked on a number of Netflix and TV shows.

Omstead has worked on a variety of shows including Stranger Things, Atlanta, The Walking Dead, Sweet Magnolias, and Creepshow.

Gaten Matarazzo, from Stranger Things, paid tribute to him on Instagram.

“Sending love and prayers to the Omstead family,” the actor captioned the picture.

“A funny, caring, hardworking, firecracker of a man,” Gaten continued.

“My heartfelt condolences to his wife Que and his five children.”

“He is a prime example of the incredible, massive community that it takes to make a show like this,” he continued.

Albert Omstead’s memory was honored in Cobra Kai’s seventh episode of their fourth season.

Albert and Que Omstead were married until Albert’s untimely death.

Albert and Que had four stepchildren and one biological child together.

Albert’s obituary talks about how dedicated he was to being a father.

“He had a heart of solid gold, the mind of a mathematician, and the self-discipline of Master Splinter,” according to his obituary, “but most importantly, he was a loving Papi to his children and a wonderful husband to his spouse.”

“He is survived by his wife, Que Omstead, and their children, Frankie, Rowan, Liam, Aidan, and Nev, as well as his two sisters, Ruthie Wachtel and Jenny Pampalon, and his parents, Larry and Imelda Omstead,” according to Albert’s obituary.