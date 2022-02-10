What was Anna Delvey’s crime?

What crime was Anna Delvey accused of?

ANNA Delvey rose to prominence as a Manhattan socialite and a German heiress, but not everything was as it seemed.

In Inventing Anna, a new Netflix true-crime series, her life unravels to reveal secrets and lies.

Anna Delvey was born Anna Sorokin in Soviet-Union Russia in January 1991 and moved to Germany in 2007.

Sorokin moved to Berlin at the age of 18 to intern for a fashion magazine, which surprised none of her friends.

“(Anna) always loved fashion and bought glossy magazines from the age of 13,” said Anastasiya, a close friend of Sorokin, according to Komsomolskaya Prava news.

“She didn’t want to be a model; she wanted to be a columnist for a magazine.”

But it was while interning for Purple Magazine in Paris a year later that Sorokin came up with a new persona, Anna Delvey.

She moved to New York City under this name and pretended to be a German heiress, scamming money from wealthy socialites and using forged checks to get money from banks while racking up a large debt with the city’s hotels.

Those who mistook themselves for her friends claim they were duped out of thousands of dollars, believing Sorokin was just waiting for her funds to be transferred from Germany.

One such person, Rachel DeLoache Williams, told The Guardian that she thought Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, was a genuine person and a close friend.

When Williams found herself out of (dollar)62,000 for a trip to Morocco, she became another of Sorokin’s victims.

Inventing Anna, a true-crime series, is currently airing, and Williams has stated that she does not agree with its creation.

“(Anna) is getting this entertainment treatment that elevates and glamorizes her in a way that makes the whole thing look like a net positive business venture,” Williams told The Guardian.

“I have a closer look at things than I’d like, but what concerns me today is more of a big-picture concern for this type of entertainment than it is about me and Anna.”

Sorokin defrauded (dollar)225,000 from unsuspecting victims, including banks and unpaid hotel bills.

She was eventually arrested in 2017 for failing to pay her restaurant and hotel bills, which was separate from a charge brought by Williams after she discovered Sorokin had stolen from her.

Sorokin fled to California after being charged, and Williams assisted investigators in tracking her down in a sting operation that brought her back to New York…

