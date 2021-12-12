What was Anne Rice’s cause of death, and who was she?

Anne Rice, a much-loved writer, died after complications from a stroke.

The gothic novel Interview with a Vampire was written by the American author who sold over 150 million books.

Anne Rice was a well-known author who was born in New Orleans.

Her first book, Interview with the Vampire, was written in the aftermath of her daughter’s death from leukemia.

When it was first released in 1976, the work received mixed reviews, but it went on to become a classic in the modern vampire genre.

The Vampire Chronicles, a series of eleven sequels, was then created.

Rice’s son Chris took to her Facebook page to explain the tragic loss in a heartfelt message.

“The depth of our family’s grief cannot be overstated,” he said.

She taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity, and challenge the dark voices of fear and self-doubt as my mother.

“She taught me to defy genre boundaries and surrender to my obsessive passions as a writer.

In her final hours, I sat beside her hospital bed, awash in memories of a life that took us from the fog-shrouded hills of the San Francisco Bay Area to the magical streets of New Orleans to the twinkling vistas of Southern California.”

Thousands of people reacted to the post, and more than 12,000 people left comments expressing their condolences.

Rice will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the family’s mausoleum in New Orleans’ Metairie Cemetery.

A memorial service for her will be held in New Orleans next year.

Rice died as a result of complications from a stroke.

Chris said in a message to fans that his mother died surrounded by family.

“What a ride you took us on, kid,” Karen said as she kissed Anne goodbye,” he said.

“Let us take solace in the shared hope that Anne is now experiencing firsthand the glorious answers to many great spiritual and cosmic questions, for which she spent her life and career searching.”

Rice wrote Interview with the Vampire, which became a best seller after its 1976 publication.

Rice wrote the screenplay for Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Kirsten Dunst in the 1994 film adaptation of the novel.

She went on to write sequels to the book, which she dubbed The Vampire Chronicles.

In 2002, Queen of the Damned, one of the series’ books, was adapted into a film.

Rice also published erotica under the names Anne Rampling and AN Roquelaure, with works such as Exit to Eden.

