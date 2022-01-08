What Was Chris Noth’s First Date With Tara Wilson?

Chris Noth and Tara Wilson met through mutual friends.

Sex and the City’s recent reboot was supposed to be a happy return to a wildly popular series.

However, not long after the HBO Max premiere of And Just Like That…, allegations of sexual assault against actor Chris Noth, who played Mr.

Rather than dissipate, the allegations have snowballed, with four women accusing him of sexual assault publicly.

He’s since lost a number of other career opportunities, from his talent agency to appearing in Peloton ads to his role on The Equalizer, despite the fact that he’d already been written off And Just Like That…

But what about Noth’s marriage? Who is he married to, and how is she dealing with the situation?

Noth met Tara Wilson in the early 2000s.

According to Distractify, she was around 19 years old when they met, 27 years younger than he was.

She worked as a bartender at The Cutting Room, which Noth co-owns in Manhattan.

Wilson is also an actress with a few roles under her belt.

Orion and Keats are the couple’s two children.

In 2012, Noth and Wilson tied the knot in Maui.

The revaluation of Noth’s behavior with other women has understandably caused the couple to be in turmoil.

The alleged assaults allegedly occurred during his relationship with Wilson, who is said to be “reeling” at the news.

According to The Sun, a source said in December that “she is in Los Angeles and very upset.”

“She’s in a bad way.”

They had intended to spend Christmas together, but that is no longer the case.”

Shortly after the premiere of And Just Like That…, a deluge of allegations erupted.

Two women have come forward, one of whom claims that Noth sexually assaulted her in his LA apartment in 2004 while she was attempting to break into the entertainment industry.

The other woman told a similar story, claiming she was assaulted in Noth’s New York apartment in 2015. Since then, a number of other women have come forward to accuse him of everything from sexual assault to inappropriate behavior.

Many people are shocked by these revelations, but others point out that model Beverly Johnson made similar claims…

