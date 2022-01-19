What Was Gaspard Ulliel’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

What was the net worth of actor Gaspard Ulliel from the films “Moon Knight” and “Hannibal Rising” at the time of his death?

Gaspard Ulliel, an actor, died in a skiing accident in the French Alps, according to reports.

In the month of January,

Ulliel’s death was confirmed by his agent on January 19.

He was 37 years old.

More on Ulliel, who will appear in Marvel’s upcoming Moon Knight miniseries, can be found here.

Ulliel was born in the month of November.

In the suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt, just outside of Paris, on December 25, 1984, to parents Christine and Serge Ulliel.

His mother was a runway show producer, and his father was a stylist, and he developed an early interest in modeling.

Ulliel has appeared on the covers of several magazines and worked for the luxury brands Longchamp and Chanel.

He was also interested in acting, so he studied cinema at the University of Saint-Denis.

Ulliel established himself as a well-known actor in France, appearing in a number of films and television shows before starring in his first English-language film, Hannibal Rising.

Ulliel was “skiing in the Savoie region when he collided with another skier at an intersection between two slopes and suffered a serious brain trauma on Tuesday,” according to the AFP. Ulliel was airlifted to a hospital, where he died the following day.

(hashtag)BREAKING French actor Gaspard Ulliel, best known for his role as a young Hannibal Lecter in “Hannibal Rising,” has died at the age of 37, according to his family. pic.twitter.comCD99nQXpLl

Bonnes vacances, Alias, Julien l’apprenti, Brotherhood of the Wolf, Hannibal Rising, It’s Only the End of the World, Saint Laurent, and A Very Long Engagement are just a few of Ulliel’s television and film credits.

“Gaspard was part of a new generation of actors who were shaping the future of French cinema.

“He knew how to choose his roles and shape his career to fulfill every promise,” said Thierry Fremaux, the Cannes Film Festival’s director (via Variety).

“From La Princesse de Montpensier to It’s Only The End of the World, each appearance on the red carpet demonstrated his presence, both discreet and full of kindness.

He possessed equal amounts of brilliance and talent.

We’ll never forget what he did for us.”

Ulliel was cast as Moon Knight in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming superhero series in July 2021.

On Disney(plus), the show will debut on March 30.

