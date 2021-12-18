What Was Going On in the ‘Sad Keanu’ Meme? Keanu Reeves Explains

Keanu Reeves had no intention of becoming a web sensation.

That is, however, what happened to the 57-year-old actor.

The “Sad Keanu” meme has been making the rounds on the internet for over a decade.

The Matrix actor has finally spoken out about the photo that has since become a viral sensation.

Reeves explains everything in a recent interview.

Reeves claims he wasn’t upset; he was simply hungry.

For more than a decade, people have speculated about Keanu Reeves’ emotional state.

Several “Sad Keanu” memes have surfaced on social media and various websites over the years.

It all started with a single meme.

The original “Sad Keanu” meme can be traced back to a Reddit post from 2010.

In the photo shared on the Pics subreddit, Reeves is simply eating a sandwich on a bench.

His downcast eyes and hunched posture give him a despondent appearance.

The nearly deserted backdrop adds to the moodiness of the image, which was captioned by the creator as “I really enjoy acting.”

Because I’m not myself when I act.”

On December 13, Reeves appeared on The Late Show and put an end to rumors about the famous meme.

Reeves told Stephen Colbert during the interview that he wasn’t actually sad in the photo.

When pressed further, Reeves admitted that he was dealing with some issues.

His pensive expression, on the other hand, had little to do with his feelings.

When the photo was taken, Reeves claimed he was only thinking and hungry.

That makes perfect sense.

He is, after all, eating in the picture.

The “Sad Keanu” meme didn’t just take off because of his posture or a specific expression on his face.

The meme went viral because Reeves, while well-known for his acting career, has a tragic backstory that could depress anyone.

While he has a distinguished acting career, his personal life has been marred by tragedy.

In a 2000 interview with Rolling Stone, Reeves discussed being abandoned by his father when he was still a toddler.

“The story with me and my dad is pretty heavy,” Reeves said of his relationship with his father.

It’s full of suffering, misery, and f***ing loss.”

River Phoenix, Reeves’ best friend, died in 1993.

In 1999, he experienced the stillbirth of his only child.

Jennifer is one of my favorite people.

