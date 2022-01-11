What Was Jimi Hendrix’s Earnings From Woodstock?

Woodstock and Jimi Hendrix have become inextricably linked.

The musician’s set at the legendary 1969 festival was one of the most memorable, but it nearly didn’t happen.

Michael Lang, a co-founder of Woodstock, died on Jan.

Getting Hendrix was like pulling teeth.

Lang’s bank account was also harmed.

Hendrix had already made a name for himself by 1969.

He was the biggest name in music at the time, and as a result, he was paid well to perform anywhere.

As a result, when Lang offered Hendrix the price he was willing to pay, it fell short for the guitarist.

Lang explained how difficult it was to get Hendrix in a 2009 interview with Billboard to commemorate Woodstock’s 40th anniversary.

“I believe the Hendrix conversation was the most difficult of them all,” Lang said.

“Of course, Jimi was the biggest rock act in the world at the time, and I had established a Favorite Nations policy in which the maximum I would pay any band was (dollar)15,000, and that was it.”

“So when I approached Jimi, or his manager Michael Jeffries, I offered him (dollar)15,000, and he had just been paid (dollar)150,000 to do a show at Madison Square Garden two weeks before Woodstock.

It was a (dollar)5,000 booking the last time I booked him, and it was in Miami the year before.

“And I said, ‘I can’t pay what you want.’ Jimi was living in Woodstock at the time with Michael, and Jimi and I would occasionally cross paths, and I knew he wanted to play, so I had that advantage.”

“So one day I went to his agent’s office to try to figure out whether we could get this done or not, and I came up with the idea of offering him two shows: I wanted him to open the (festival) with an acoustic set and close with the band, and I’d pay him (dollar)15,000 per set, so now he’s getting (dollar)30,000.”

“It wouldn’t fly,” Hendrix’s agent said, and Lang replied, “That’s all I can really do.”

I’m not going to cancel every other act I’ve scheduled just to have Jimi there, as much as I’d like to.”

“The other issue was that I’d established this idea of alphabetical billing and everyone getting 100% billing because I wanted everyone to be equal, and I had…

