What Was John Wayne’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death in ‘Stagecoach’ and ‘True Grit’?

Marion Robert Morrison, also known as “The Duke” or “John Wayne,” is a well-known actor and film director.

On June 11, 1979, he was 72 years old.

From the silent era of the 1920s to the American New Wave, Wayne had an impact on people all over the world.

Over the years, he appeared in over 170 films and television shows, including some of the most well-known westerns of all time.

Here’s how much Wayne was worth when he died.

Wayne was born in the town of Winterset, Iowa, on the 26th of May, 1907.

Morrison was raised Presbyterian by his parents, Clyde Leonard Morrison and Mary “Molly” Alberta Brown.

Wayne’s ancestors were Scotch-Irish, English, and Irish.

In 1916, his family relocated to California, and he joined his high school’s football and debate teams.

Wayne also served as president of the Latin Society and worked as a sports writer for his high school newspaper.

Wayne was nicknamed “Little Duke” by a local firefighter because he was always walking around with his large dog, Duke.

Wayne began his career in the entertainment industry as a prop boy and extra on John Ford productions.

He credited Raoul Walsh as his first director, but Ford as the one who helped him advance his career.

Wayne would go on to become one of the most well-known western and war film actors in the world.

True Grit, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, Stagecoach, and The Alamo were all films in which he appeared.

Sands of Iwo Jima and The Alamo both earned Wayne Oscar nominations.

True Grit, however, earned him his first and only Academy Award.

Wayne’s net worth at the time of his death, according to Celebrity Net Worth, was (dollar)7 million.

After accounting for inflation, the figure comes to around (dollar)25 million today.

His estate included real estate worth (dollar)1 million and personal assets and investments worth (dollar)6 million.

He had properties in Arizona, New Hampshire, and Washington, among others.

Wayne was earning around (dollar)100,000 in passive income from royalties and investments, which would be around (dollar)350,000 today.

The New York Times reports that Wayne left (dollar)10,000 to his longtime secretary, Mary St.

Pat Stacy, John’s current secretary at the time, received (dollar)30,000.

“Each of his seven children the sum of (dollar)5,000 multiplied by the difference between age 21 and the child’s age at the time of his death,” he left.

