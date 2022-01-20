What was Mac Miller’s cause of death and when did he die?

What was the cause of Mac Miller’s death and when did he die?

Mac Miller, a rapper, died on September 7, 2013, from an accidental overdose.

Miller first entered the hip-hop scene in 2007, when he was 15 years old, and his debut studio album, Blue Slide Park, became the first independently distributed debut album to top the US Billboard 200 since 1995.

Miller died of an apparent overdose at his home in the San Fernando Valley.

His death sent shockwaves through the music industry, and his fans and friends expressed their grief.

“God f****** dammit,” rapper and singer Post Malone wrote on Twitter at the time.

You were a truly remarkable individual.

You made such an impact on so many people’s lives.

“You had a lot of love in your heart.”

You were an inspiration to me throughout high school, and I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for you.

There has never been a nicer, more sincere, or more beautiful person.

“Mac, I f****** love you.”

“I am heartbroken and completely devastated.

I’m speechless, Mac. You were like a brother to me and were always there for me, especially this summer.

G-Eazy echoed, “I can’t believe this is true.”

“To the great soul Mac Miller, rest in peace,” wrote rapper J Cole.

Later, the McCormick family buried Miller in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and established the Mac Miller Circles Fund to “support young musicians with resources to help them realize their full potential through exploration, expression, and community.”

The charity announced in July 2021 that it would award 75 microgrants to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) to help them with their work.

His death shocked his fans and friends, including Ariana Grande, his ex-girlfriend.

It was later determined that the overdose was caused by a mix of fentanyl, alcohol, and cocaine.

Miller had publicly battled substance abuse in the past, but was said to be on the mend before relapsing.

“I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore,” Grande wrote in a heartfelt tribute to Miller.

I’m at a loss for words.

“I don’t know what to do because I’m so angry and sad.”

… I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to alleviate your suffering.

I had a strong desire to.”

Authorities discovered that the pills were given to Miller by his alleged dealer, Cameron James Pettit, after he received them from Stephen Walter during the course of the investigation.

Walter agreed to plead guilty to distributing fentanyl in October 2021 and will be sentenced to 17 years in prison.

According to KTLA, Ryan Michael Reavis, 38, agreed to plead guilty one month later to knowing the pills were laced with fentanyl.

Both of them are…

