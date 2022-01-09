What was Max Julien’s net worth, and who was he?

Max Julien, a well-known actor, died on January 1, 2022.

At the age of 88, the actor passed away on his birthday.

Max Julien, who was born on January 1, 1934, was best known for his leading role in the film The Mack.

Julien was a member of the Xi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi at Howard University, according to reports.

Julien began to land bigger film roles after moving to Hollywood, starring alongside Jack Nicholson in Psych-Out and Candice Bergen in Getting Straight.

Julien was a writer and producer in addition to his acting.

While living in Rome, Italy, he wrote and directed a documentary called Trastevere.

Julien is also credited with co-producing and writing the screenplay for Cleopatra Jones, a Warner Brothers classic.

Julien shared a home with actress Vonetta McGee from 1974 to 1977.

In the 1970s Western Thomasine andamp; Bushrod, the two appeared together.

Julien married Arabella Chavers in 1991, and they were together until his death.

Julien has a net worth of around (dollar)400K, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He began his career in Joseph Papp’s Shakespeare-In-The-Park, an Off-Broadway production.

His cause of death was unknown at the time.

David F Walker, a comic book writer and film producer, announced his death in a social media post, according to TMZ.

Walker wrote on Instagram, “I met Max back in 1996.”

“He was a wonderful human being with whom I had many wonderful conversations.

He was brilliant, funny, and charismatic… Rest in peace, RIP.”

“Throughout Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest, and straightforward,” his public relations team said in a statement after his death.

“Both professionally and personally, he would live and speak his own truth.”

He was considered a rare’man among men.'”

