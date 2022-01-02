What was Max Julien’s net worth and who was he?

What is the net worth of Max Julien?

Max Julien, a well-known actor, passed away on January 1, 2022.

At the age of 88, the actor passed away on his birthday.

Max Julien is best known for his role in the film The Mack, in which he played the main character.

Julien was a writer and producer in addition to acting.

His cause of death was unknown at the time.

According to TMZ, David F Walker, a comic book writer and film producer, announced his death on social media.

Walker wrote on Instagram on January 1, 2022, “I met Max in 1996.”

“He was a wonderful person with whom I had many wonderful discussions.

He was brilliant, funny, and charismatic… Rest in peace, RIP.”

Julien’s PR team released a statement following his death, saying, “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest, and straightforward.”

“Both professionally and privately, he would live and speak his own truth.

He was regarded as a one-of-a-kind’man among men.'”

