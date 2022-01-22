What was Meat Loaf’s cause of death?

What killed Meat Loaf?

Fans of MEAT LOAF all over the world are mourning the loss of their favorite singer.

Sadly, the rock legend passed away at the age of 74.

Marvin Lee Aday, who was born on September 27, 1947, rose to fame as a singer with a powerful, versatile voice.

His Bat Out Of Hell trilogy, which includes Bat Out Of Hell, Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell, and Bat Out Of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose, has sold over 65 million copies worldwide.

Meat Loaf won a Grammy for his song I’d Do Anything For Love, which won Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance.

He had over 30 tours and was well-known and loved by his fans all over the world.

Meat Loaf also worked as an actor, appearing in more than 50 films.

Eddie in The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) and Bob Paulson in Fight Club (1999) are two of his most notable film roles.

Meat Loaf died on January 20, 2022, and according to TMZ, he died of Covid, though this has yet to be confirmed.

The star passed away with his wife Deborah by his side, according to a heartbreaking tribute on the star’s official Facebook page.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah at his side,” the statement read.

“During the last 24 hours, his daughters Pearl and Amanda, as well as close friends, have been with him.

“His incredible career spanned six decades, during which he sold over 100 million albums worldwide and starred in over 65 films, including “Fight Club,” “Focus,” “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and “Wayne’s World.” His album “Bat Out of Hell” is still among the top ten best-selling albums of all time.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we are grateful for all of your love and support as we grieve the loss of such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.”

“We appreciate your patience as we seek privacy at this time.

Don’t ever stop rocking!” he says, from his heart to yours.

I’d Do Anything For Love, released in 1993 and immediately reaching No. 1, is Meat Loaf’s biggest hit to date.

His other most popular songs are (in order of popularity):

He’s also known for the songs Dead Ringer For Love, which peaked at No. 5 in the UK charts, and You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, which reached No. 33.

It’s All Coming Back To… was a No. 2 hit in 1995, followed by I’d Lie For You (And That’s The Truth).

