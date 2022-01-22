What Was Meat Loaf’s Net Worth When He Died?

Meat Loaf, the legendary rocker, has died.

His death was confirmed by his family, who were present when he passed away in January.

Meatloaf was 74 years old when he passed away.

The news has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

Here’s more on that, as well as a few things you might not know about Meat Loaf, such as his real name and net worth.

Meat Loaf is survived by his two daughters, Pearl and Amanda, and his wife, Deborah Gillespie, whom he married in 2007.

On his official Facebook page, the family released the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that we report that the legendary Meat Loaf passed away tonight, surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends.

His illustrious career spanned six decades, during which he sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and appeared in over 65 films, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Wayne’s World.

The album Bat Out of Hell is still one of the best-selling albums of all time.

We understand how much he meant to so many of you, and we are grateful for all of your love and support as we go through this difficult time of loss.

We appreciate your consideration of our need for privacy at this time.

“Don’t ever stop rocking!” says his heart to your souls.

Marvin Lee Aday, better known as Meat Loaf, was born in September of 1957.

Wilma and Orvis were born on July 27, 1947, in Dallas, Texas.

He was the only child born to the couple.

Meat Loaf went to Thomas Jefferson High School, where he played football and appeared in the plays “The Music Man” and “Where’s Charley?” After graduating in 1965, he attended Lubbock Christian College before transferring to North Texas State University.

He received an inheritance from his mother when she died in 1967.

He made the decision to leave Texas and move to Los Angeles, where he formed his first band.

Meat Loaf later joined the cast of the Broadway musical Hair.

He was then offered the chance to record for Motown.

In 1971, he released Stoney and Meatloaf, a collaborative album with his Hair co-star Shaun “Stoney” Murphy.

Before beginning work on Bat Out of Hell in 1972, he appeared in a number of other productions.

