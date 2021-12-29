What was Mr Krabs’ fate in Sponge Bob?

Some ‘court papers’ have surfaced on the internet accusing SpongeBob SquarePants of the heinous crime of murder.

Mr Krabs, his money-hungry boss, was the one who did the murdering.

Eugene Harold Krabs is a fictional character from Nickelodeon’s popular animated series SpongeBob SquarePants.

Mr Krabs is the owner of the Krusty Krab, a world-famous restaurant known for its delectable-looking Krabby Pattie burgers.

The crab is best known for playing the cash-obsessed manager of the burger joint where SpongeBob works as a burger flipper.

He is also the father of Pearl, a whale whom he adores.

Mr Krabs was said to have been found dead with his throat cut inside his Krusty Krab restaurant.

Mr Krabs was found dead in his restaurant, according to a viral PDF document or ‘court document’ titled The Trial of SpongeBob SquarePants.

A metal spatula, according to the coroner, caused the wound.

A spatula similar to Mr Krabs’ was discovered next to his body, covered in his blood.

Witness statements from SpongeBob’s friends are also included in the document, implying that the character is most likely the murderer.

SpongeBob fans have continued to express their disbelief in the case via Twitter since the document was published in 2021.

“WT* DO YOU MEAN PATRICK KILLED MR KRABS??!” wrote one Twitter user.

“WHAT MR KRABS IS DEAD???” asked another fan.

Despite the fact that the ‘court papers’ were well-written and detailed, the document was most likely the result of a school project or fan fiction.

After a “virus storyline” and an episode about Mr. Krabs, SpongeBob creators were forced to pull episodes from the air.

A review of Krab’s “panty raid” found it lacking.