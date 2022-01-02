Betty White was a favorite of Robert Redford’s.

What did Betty White mean to Robert Redford?

Betty White had something to say to Robert Redford.

BETTY WHITE, the actress from the Golden Girls, died at the age of 99, just weeks before her 100th birthday.

White’s co-star and apparent crush, Robert Redford, paid a touching tribute to the beloved icon.

Betty White is said to have long admired actor Robert Redford.

She said in a People interview on December 28, 2021, “I’ve heard Ryan [Reynolds] can’t get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One.”

White said she didn’t want to meet the star because “if I ever met him, I’d faint” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Redford first learned of White’s admiration during a 2017 interview with ET, to which he replied, “I can’t imagine being loved by anyone better.”

“Betty lived a life dedicated to her craft and her love of animals,” Redford said after her death in a statement.

Everyone, including myself, was made to laugh because of her.”

White, on the other hand, adored Allen Ludden, her late husband, more than anyone else.

In 1981, he died as a result of stomach cancer.

White’s agent said in a statement after her death, “I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden.”

Redford, 85, is a well-known Hollywood actor who has starred in several critically acclaimed films.

In Santa Monica, California, Redford was born on August 18, 1936.

He married Lola Van Wagenen from 1958 to 1985, then remarried Sibylle Szaggars in 2009.

Two of Redford’s four children from his first marriage to Wagenen have unfortunately passed away.

His first acting roles were on the stage.

Redford made his Broadway debut in 1959 with Tall Story.

In 1960, he made his acting debut on television.

He has received two Golden Globes, an Academy Award, a lifetime achievement award, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama in 2016.

Redford has a net worth of nearly (dollar)200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Send an email to [email protected] or call 212 416 4552.

Please follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy