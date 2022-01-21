What was Sienna Mae, a popular TikTok star, accused of?

Sienna Mae Gomez is a member of the Hype House collective, which is best known for their TikTok videos.

On May 30, 2021, accusations against Gomez were made on social media by fellow Hype House member Jack Wright.

Sienna Mae Gomez’s fellow Hype House member, Jack Wright, accused her on Twitter of sexually assaulting him.

Mason Rizzo, a TikTok star with 184,000 followers, tweeted a screenshot of a Notes app page that stated the allegations.

Gomez was accused of sexual misconduct, as well as being verbally abusive, in a widely circulated screenshot.

“This is why ‘I couldn’t just let it go and stay out of it,'” said Jack’s twin brother James, who later quoted the tweet.

The statement was widely circulated on gossip sites such as @tiktokroom and Def Noodles.

Rizzo and James both took down their tweets after they were sent.

Rizzo followed up with a statement on Twitter, announcing that he, the Wright family, and the Gomez family would handle the situation away from social media.

“I categorically deny the allegations that I sexually assaulted Jack Wright,” Gomez said in a video posted to her 15 million TikTok and 2.6 million Instagram followers.

“Friends fight and relationships change,” Gomez continued in the statement, “but allegations of a criminal act are not to be thrown around lightly.”

“Making an untrue sexual assault claim is never okay,” she continued.

This situation has left me speechless.

“I’m going to take this offline with Jack so we can all move forward.”

“Thank you to everyone who has expressed love and concern,” the TikTok star concluded.

In an email to Business Insider, a spokesperson for Gomez denied all of the allegations.

“Clearly, there are issues causing him pain in his personal life right now,” the statement said of Wright.

The couple reportedly dated for nine months, according to a YouTube video posted by Sienna Mae Gomez in June 2021.

In a subsequent YouTube video, Gomez denied the allegations of sexual misconduct twice more and went into greater detail about her relationship with Wright.

When she “wasn’t around for the TikTok kiss or the TikTok video,” she claimed she felt like their relationship was “transactional” and that she “wasn’t important to him.”

In the Hype House, they were fan favorites, frequently seen filming content together and kissing and hugging in social media posts.

Along with Nikita Dragun and Chase “Lil Huddy” Hudson, Gomez and Wright were announced as stars of a Netflix series documenting the Hype House.

