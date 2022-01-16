What was the cause of Aaliyah’s death, and when did she die?

AALIyah, a talented singer, had a bright future ahead of her before her life was tragically cut short.

The 22-year-old was dubbed ‘The Princess of Randamp;B’ and was said to “have a smile that would light up a room.”

At the time of her death, Aaliyah Dana Houghton was only 22 years old.

On August 25, 2001, she and eight other people decided to fly back to Florida almost immediately after finishing filming the music video for her hit song “Rock the Boat.”

The plane, however, crashed shortly after takeoff in the Bahamas’ Abaco Islands.

The plane was completely destroyed, and everyone on board perished.

According to an inquest, the singer was killed in a plane crash and suffered “severe burns and a blow to the head.”

Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs told TRL about her life: “She was one of those individuals who would light up a room.”

“She always smiled when she saw you.

Her time had come; she was on the verge of blowing up.”

Aaliyah was born on January 16, 1979, in Brooklyn, New York.

This year, she would have been 43 years old.

Kelly and Aaliyah were rumored to have secretly married in 1994, but both denied the allegations.

The then-15-year-old was listed as 18 on a later discovered marriage certificate.

Her parents had it annulled the following year as a result.

R Kelly’s brother Carey confirmed the couple married when she was 15 years old.

When asked if he believes the allegations against Kelly are true, Carey cited Kelly’s marriage to pop star Aaliyah, who was only 15 years old at the time.

“It doesn’t get any more true than that,” he said.

Kelly introduced Aaliyah to her uncle and manager, Barry Hankerson.

Kelly would go on to be her mentor, as well as the lead songwriter and producer on her debut album, Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number.

Following the allegations of an illegitimate marriage, Aaliyah severed her ties with Kelly.

Aaliyah produced a number of hit songs despite her brief musical career.

Her most well-known works include: